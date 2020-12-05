HANNIBAL — Business is blooming at Travis Floral Shop, which is celebrating its 75th year of operation.
Located at 1007 Auburn St., Hannibal, Travis Floral Shop opened in 1945 in the back of its current location as a small shop. The business was founded by owner and Hannibal Town Board member Brenda Wilson’s grandparents, Sela and Jenny Travis.
“I love hearing about how my grandma did my customer’s grandma’s wedding, and now they are my customers. I still have people come in saying they remember my grandparents,” Wilson said.
According to Wilson, the business started after her grandmother took a course through the mail and wanted to give back to the community.
“She took a correspondence course by mail on how to design flowers and then opened up a shop,” Wilson said.
Travis Floral has been a family-owned business since it began. It has been passed down through generations of the Travis family, eventually to Wilson. She said she started doing floral services full time in 2002 and took ownership in 2010.
Wilson told The Palladium-Times in an email that while she may not fully remember her grandparents’ ownership of the shop, she still finds mementos from their time with the business.
“I still find notes in both her writing and my mother’s through the shop along with my grandpa’s journals that I look through from time to time,” Wilson said.
The shop has come a long way since 1945. It added greenhouses and new ways to shop to reach customers worldwide.
“As all business owners have learned, especially this year, you have to be ready to learn, change and grow,” Wilson said.
She said that with her parents’ assistance, she introduced a website and social media platforms for the business in 2009.
Since taking ownership, Wilson has focused on making the business more accessible. She said she focuses on the personal connection with the customer. She has noticed the business’ wedding and event services have grown “exponentially.”
“We are known for our affordability and reliability. At each of our events, the brides have my full attention. We text back and forth ideas, questions, and inspirations,” Wilson said.
Travis Floral added greenhouses in 1962 and 1966. According to Wilson, when her parents owned the shop, they introduced the ability to send flowers worldwide.
Wilson’s father Jim Travis joined the shop in 1960. “My wife and I were here at that time, and we both worked here along with my mother and my father,” he said.
Travis’s parents loved working with flowers and people in the community. “They really enjoyed what they did. They enjoyed making flower arrangements and helping people,” he said.
Taking ownership of the shop in 1975, Travis and his wife ran “a tight ship,” according to Wilson. She didn’t work in the shop that much during her youth, but when she did, it was only for a quarter an hour. Wilson has taken a different approach now.
“I have made sure that my kids were here and an important part of the shop, teaching them young and paying them more than a quarter, but expecting much more in return,” Wilson said. “Bringing my family up in our family business meant learning responsibility and work ethic. It also meant learning that Mom is not always available and neither are you.”
Wilson said she originally planned to hold a hot dog cookout to celebrate Travis Floral Shop’s 75th anniversary. However, with COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, that has been postponed.
The anniversary is being recognized in a special way, though. Hannibal Historian Lowell Newvine said the Hannibal Historical Society is dedicating its yearly Christmas ornament to Travis Floral.
“Being that it’s the 75th year, we thought it was appropriate for them,” Newvine said.
Since 2010, the ornaments had been produced annually. The first was dedicated to Hannibal’s sesquicentennial (150 years). “At that time, we decided to do something to commemorate it,” Newvine said. “We thought that was a good idea. We wanted to make an ornament every year.”
This year’s ornament for Travis Floral is made out of pewter and was ordered through Howe House Limited Editions based in Texas.
To purchase an ornament featuring Travis Floral, contact historical society member Ann Mahaney by phone at 315-564-5658 or by email at ammahaney@gmail.com.

Pictured above (right) Travis Floral Shop in Hannibal, as seen the afternoon of December 3, is celebrating their 75th year of operation. Owner Brenda Wilson is a third-generation owner of the Travis family after the shop opened up in 1945 by the late Sela and Jenny Thomas. Pictured left, the Hannibal Historical Society has dedicated their annual Christmas ornament to Travis Floral Shop to celebrate their Semisesquicentennial (75 year) anniversary.
