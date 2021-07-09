OSWEGO TOWN — Every summer, Oswego County youths reliably turn to a place known for providing unforgettable memories as it has for the past 75 years: Camp Hollis.
The summer retreat rests along Oswego Town’s lakeshore prominently on Health Camp Road — the same place it has stood since opening on July 8, 1946.
The camp was initially tailored to all children, including those with troubled home lives or a place to make lasting memories: a core theme shared even today, according to Fulton’s Jim Farfaglia, a former camp director turned local author.
“The word that comes to mind is community,” Farfaglia said when asked what the park symbolized. “Camp is a place where people can come together as a community and family. That has been the same for the last 75 years.”
With the noise of Oswego County’s youths having fun in the background, camp leaders and elected officials gathered for Thursday’s diamond anniversary (75 years) event. They read proclamations in recognition of the camp’s anniversary and some shared personal reflections of their experiences there.
While the beloved park opened in 1946, its seeds date back to 1928, when Dr. LeRoy Hollis, former superintendent of the Oswego County Sanitarium in the town of Orwell, opened the Oswego County Health Camp — Camp Hollis’ forerunner. The health camp’s mission was to boost sickly children’s immune systems during the height of tuberculosis’ effects during the early 20th century, according to Farfaglia.
According to Michael Short, Dr. Hollis’ great-great-grandson, the health camp founder had an angelic soul and a “deep commitment to the community.”
“Three generations of the Hollis family have cared for the health and well-being of the community, and for 75 years, Camp Hollis has continued that tradition of caring about our community,” Short said Thursday.
The health camp operated until 1943 when the facility closed due in part to advancing medical technology and the country’s entrance into World War II, Farfaglia said. The following several years saw the camp abandoned until former county Children’s Court Judge Eugene Sullivan of Fulton reopened it for the county’s youths.
Jane Sullivan-Spelman, the judge’s daughter, said the camp today is synonymous with her father’s camp, with the same attitude and friendly spirit campers have come to love.
Camp Hollis also received recognition for its anniversary from a few of the state’s and county’s highest offices Thursday, including certificates of recognition from U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, the governor’s officeand the Oswego County Legislature.
During Thursday’s celebration, Camp Director Zach Grulich dedicated the Camp Hollis kitchen to Kitchen Manager Lois Terminella — a Camp Hollis staff member of more than 40 years.
Terminella said she appreciated the dedication and was “glad to be able to serve the county’s youths.”
Farfaglia noted that Terminella’s efforts might often be overlooked but said the dedication was well deserved.
“In my time here we talk about the fun pool and playground but we forget what those meals mean for kids,” Farfaglia said. “Those meals are important.”
Oswego County Administrator Phil Church said the county’s leadership is “overwhelmingly” committed to Camp Hollis. He noted how when in the midst of a pandemic last year and left with limited options for the camping season, county officials opted to “take closing (the park) right off the table” and instead offer an alternative format allowing kids to enjoy the summer, a true tribute to the camp, he said.
“We have kids here who are third-generation Oswego County residents who use this place and have loved it and have great memories,” he said. “That builds a great sentiment in the county to keep this place going and remain committed to it.”
Oswego County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney said the camp’s future was bright and officials were focused on returning campers to the camp’s traditional overnight format and foreshadowed a slew of infrastructural improvements the camp hopes to complete including stabilizing the bluff and improvements to the main lodge to “winterize” it, allowing year-round use.
Camp Hollis officials said next year, the camp hopes to host a larger anniversary celebration and invite previous staff and campers from the past 75 years to come to the camp for a weekend and “relive their youth,” Chetney said.
Farfaglia, one of the anniversary event organizers, said organizers were hoping to host the large celebration this year but, due to challenges put forth by coronavirus-related restrictions, the event was postponed.
“When you work together in a residential camp, you become family. I imagine the event will be a lot like a family reunion,” Farfaglia said.
To learn about Camp Hollis’ history, retold in detail, pick up a copy of Farfaglia’s book, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake.” According to the author, the book retells the “whole story” from 1928 to present day.
