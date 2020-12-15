Town of Minetto receives grant from William G. Pomeroy Foundation

MINETTO — The town of Minetto has announced they are the recipient of a grant awarded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation from its Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program. The grant is for a roadside marker that commemorates the historic Oswego Canal building located near Oswego Lock 5.
The roadside marker identifies the building as a canal storehouse. The building was built in 1914 as part of the new Barge Canal system and was used for the storage of buoys, lamp oil and equipment for the canal. It is now maintained by the town of Minetto and is also listed on the National Historic Register of Buildings.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private foundation established in 2005. The Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history, and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. Since 2006, the Foundation has funded more than 1,250 historic roadside markers and plaques nationwide.
Learn more about the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and its Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program at www.wgpfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.