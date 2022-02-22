MEXICO — RIC Energy, an international firm with an emphasis on solar energy, gave a presentation at the town of Mexico Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Monday in an attempt to get a special use permit and an area variance from the ZBA.
RIC’s project, which has been on the town’s radar since November 2020, will install an array of solar panels on a plot of empty farmland in the town of Mexico. The plot is at 124 county Route 58.
The land has not been used as farmland for several years, according to RIC officials. The parcel of land is also considered “A-1,” which means it is permissible to use solar panels on the land.
The plot is 52.9 acres, but RIC will only use 24.5 acres for the project. Twenty and a half acres will be dedicated to conservation, and donated off to a land trust. Some prospects, according to Kevin Bliss, a senior permitting manager from RIC, include Tug Hill Forever or CNY Land Trust.
Part of the conservation area is 1.8 acres of “scrub-shrub wetland,” Bliss said.
The solar panels will produce five megawatts, which will produce energy for upward of 2,300 homes. Residents that opt in for the solar energy will see a cut in their energy bill, thanks to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Community Solar Program.
“They used to say (it’s) about 1,000 houses per megawatt,” Bliss said. “I think that’s gone down, maybe because the average uses more than they figured.”
The solar panels that RIC uses are made of silicon wafer, a glass coating and aluminum casing. There are “no real hazardous chemicals in there that are going to be reaching out,” Bliss said.
Panels are glare resistant — something that had to be done to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to avoid interfering with planes and pilots — and there is no exterior lighting. Limited noise is produced, with a decibel rating of “two people having a conversation.” The noise sounds like a humming sound.
Panels do not use water or generate waste. No town resources need to be “expended,” with Bliss saying it’s essentially a “freebie” for the town.
“There’s nothing there that requires town infrastructure,” he said.
Bliss added that the panel “farm” will be screened by a staggered line of trees along the outside of the land, and there will also be a seven-foot-high fence built.
“If you go down the Thruway or some state highways, you’re apt to see solar fields. … That’s because the state doesn’t screen them and they want you to see them,” Bliss said. “Officially, they aren’t an eyesore. They want you to know it’s happening. But, at the local level, you would rather not (see it). That’s why we screen them.”
Construction of the solar panels will last approximately five months, according to RIC’s site summary in response to the town of Mexico. The “heavy traffic,” which includes about 40 people at any time, Bliss said, will only be for a couple of weeks.
Mowing and inspections will occur up to half a dozen times, he mentioned.
After its “useful” life is over, which is anticipated to be 30 to 35 years, the plot of land will be decommissioned. RIC will come up with a bond at the beginning of the process that buys the land for that timeframe.
The land will be returned to farmland in better condition than it was prior, since it is being well kept with no farming on it.
Several organizations deemed the project has no impact — including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with the wetland that is on the site. Some minor concerns were addressed and fixed, Bliss said.
ZBA member Dan Yawman presented a few concerns relating to the size of the project. Board member Marcia Clark added potential issues with noise.
Due to several local laws, RIC will need the special use permit and area variance primarily relating to the size of the project. Based off the local law from 2017, “large-scale” solar energy systems “shall not exceed 20 percent and in no case shall exceed 14 acres of the lot in which it is installed.”
Bliss stated that the local law talks about “lot coverage,” but the town doesn’t entirely define “lot coverage.” Plus, there is some “uncommon language,” compared to other towns he’s worked in, he added.
Local law could cut the project’s size down considerably, which wouldn’t make it feasible to do.
Local law also states “the town of Mexico does not support conversion of productive farm land.” Large-scale energy systems require a minimum size of 10 acres.
“To me, five years ago, the town of Mexico decided that it was very important to us to preserve farm land,” Yawman said. “So much so that we are predicting that in the future, we will see solar farms and we want to put certain parameters around them as to not disrupt our farm land.”
With a lot more questions from Yawman, Clark and ZBA Chairman Ned Waterbury, the ZBA tabled any discussion for a later date to host a workshop with RIC and potentially other experts who know more about solar energy.
A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at McAuslan Hall in Mexico.
