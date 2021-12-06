Town of Mexico works to restore historic structure

MEXICO — Mexico town leaders have made progress in recent years toward their grand plan to breathe life back into one of their prominent historic buildings.
Since taking over leading the town in January, Supervisor Eric Behling said that restoring the historic McAuslan Hall — located along Main Street in the town’s center — has been one of many items on his agenda to “make Mexico a better place to live.”
The structure dates back to the late 19th century, when it was originally titled Washington Hall (now renamed after a former town supervisor) as one of the town’s earliest government centers. The building has served as a beacon for the tight-knit community since, Behling said.
Throughout its life, the building has held a variety of roles in the town, including: a venue for school events, a movie theater during the 1950s, a Masonic Lodge for several decades, the town court, and previously a jail, Mexico Town Historian Judy Greenway said during a previous Pall-Times interview.
“We are not forgetting the history of the building. While still utilizing it for future needs like office space, we are kind of cramped in our current location on South Jefferson Street,” Behling said.
The supervisor anticipates the full transition to still be at least five years away due to the need for additional renovations and preservation efforts.
Despite this, the town and its residents have made recent strides in progress and plan to continue that work, Behling said.
Recent work has included a modernization of the clock tower, roof renovations and more.
“You always think of dual purposing everything, that has always been one of my founding philosophies. We can use it for historical or practical use as far as office space and possibly an activity center for events,” Behling said.
Earlier this year, town leaders contracted clock repairman Zolton Zuberecz of the Pennsylvania-based Highclimbers Company to modernize the historic 1882 clock and reintroduce its chime after several years — an aspect of the clock local history enthusiasts have taken note of and enjoyed, according to Behling.
“When you take on a project like this, you’re trying to keep what is historically important to the people, like that clock. People love that clock and now it looks exactly like it did 50 or 60 years ago. It’s been completely redone,” he said.
The work entailed outfitting the more than a century-old mechanical Sessions Clock Company of Connecticut timepiece with an updated chiming system, battery-powered system and new hands as well as faces on its four sides.
One of the supervisor’s goals is to reimage the historic building into a community center beyond just being a staging area for town leaders to meet. His vision also includes making the building a sanctuary-like structure for the town if and when needed.
“One of my hopes is having someplace in case of storms — such as an ice storm — where people can seek shelter if they have no power or heat,” he said. “What I want to do is have generators at the hall in the back to have power and heat.”
To fund this ongoing series of projects, Behling said the town has been saving money on a year-to-year basis since at least 2014 as to not impact taxpayers’ rates.
Currently, the town has put away roughly $550,000 to fund this series of projects, he said
“You take advantage of the years you have a little help from Mother Nature,” the supervisor said, pointing to recent years when snowfall hasn’t been as bad as previous years. “We looked at trying to raise the funds ourselves carefully and as long as the building is stabilized and (through that) it doesn’t impact tax rates.”
Behling estimated that once everything is done, the totality of the projects to renovate the building could cost up to roughly $800,000 to $900,000.
“With historical buildings, sometimes you get into things and find out you have to do more work then you originally intended,” he said, adding that town leaders to date the have not uncovered any surprises.
The next project Behling said the town could see done to the building is redoing the doors to make the structure look more like its early 20th-century self, installing a portico to protect residents using its side door and installing some handicap accessibility for residents to use the upstairs when complete.
