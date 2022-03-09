MEXICO — A coalition of zoning authorities and planning board officials in the town of Mexico gathered Monday to delineate guidelines for the development of commercial sawmills within town limits.
The group’s work will culminate in a new local law set to direct those applying for site plan approval on a commercial sawmill with the planning board. The proposed local law would establish a definition for the types of sawmill operations that can be regulated, as well as conditions for approval. These include noise levels, the distance of logs from the road, the number of logs stored at the sawmill, the width of the driveway at the entrance of the mill, and how applicants will deal with sawdust and wood burning.
Based on laws seen in other towns in New York of similar size, Town Attorney Graham Seiter compiled a boilerplate law meant to serve as a starting off point for the members of Mexico’s planning board and zoning board of appeals. Seiter told The Palladium-Times the town wants sawmills to be regulated via a process that is fair to applicants, neighbors and town officials. He noted he would like those regulations to be coherent across the board.
“We encourage business growth. We just want to make sure we are doing it the right way,” Seiter said.
Seiter said the recommendations brought to the joint board meeting Monday were based on examples and did not necessarily reflect measurements or limits that apply specifically to the town. He noted the recommendations were meant to serve as a jumping off point.
The Mexico Town Board delegated the zoning and planning boards to devise regulations on commercial sawmills last month. Town officials imposed a 90-day moratorium on the development of new commercial sawmills to allow for the planning and zoning boards to come up with these resolutions. The moratorium and the new regulations the joint committee will eventually deliver will not apply to existing sawmills or what the committee describes in the local law as “hobbyists.” Seiter said the incoming local law should only target large-scale commercial operations, although the board will presumably come back to that definition and refine the criteria before submitting the law to a public hearing.
For smaller existing sawmills with a current permit, owners would only need to modify their site to follow the new regulations if the operation grows to fit in the criteria proposed by the incoming local law.
Officials said the demand for permits and site plan reviews of sawmill projects has grown significantly in the last few years. Ned Waterbury, the chair of the zoning board of appeals, said projects tend to move faster than project applications, noting the board has received applications that are not prepared professionally.
“We are trying to be consistent with all applicants,” he said, while also acknowledging that some applications will have different nuances due to the roads that neighbor proposed sawmills. Waterbury used projects situated near state Route 104 in Mexico as an example, noting the state Department of Transportation has a specific set of guidelines for development projects surrounding state infrastructure.
Similarly, local and county highways have their own sets of regulations and processes for approval.
“We need to process these applications faster,” he said.
Zoning board of appeals member Marcia DeLong proposed a timeline of 60-90 days to review and make a decision on a “quality application.” That could be extended for applications dealing with state and federal agencies.
“It should not be a difficult application process,” DeLong said.
Zoning board of appeals member Dan Yawman proposed providing permit applicants with a checklist that is tailored specifically for sawmills. Yawman said a site plan application to set up his farm took a year to fully file.
“It is the first step in applying that takes the longest,” Yawman said. “It is not the subsequent steps.”
Currently, sawmills are permitted in the town’s industrial zone, as well as zoning districts A1, A2, M1, M2 with a permit. Section 340 of the town’s code currently dictates how the town deals with site plan applications.
Now closing in on the first 30 days of the moratorium, the joint committee has planned incoming meetings to keep combing through regulations and eventually arrive at a defined local law. The town board will hold a public hearing once the local law is finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.