HANNIBAL — Hannibal town leaders this week approved a measure increasing the town’s 2022 water rates in an effort to help offset the town’s rising water costs.
The Hannibal Town Board on Wednesday approved the new rates, which are set to start on Feb. 1, 2022. The new rates increase resident fees for those who use five-eighths, 1-inch, 1.5-inch, or 2-inch meters on their property by approximately 12.5 percent each. Under the new rates, residents using those meters would have to pay $45, $178, $250 and $365, respectively, for their base water usage.
Residents who use a five-eighths inch water meter have a base usage of 6,500 gallons. A one-inch meter has 31,688 gallons, a 1.5-inch meter’s is 51,188 gallons, and a 2-inch water meter’s base usage is 82,875 gallons.
The town additionally increased its water rate for those who go over their base usage to $3.75 per thousand gallons of water used, up from $3.60 per thousand gallons in the current year, according to town officials.
According to town personnel, these water rates are to be paid quarterly throughout the year.
This increase represents the second time in as many years the town has increased its water rates. In 2020, residents were required to pay $35, $138.79, $194.31 and $283.61 for their respective meter sizes. In 2021, residents are required to pay $40, $158, $222 and $324, based on their meter size.
Hannibal Town Supervisor Floyd Calkins said the town’s water rates are increasing again because of the continually increasing yearly rate set by the Central New York Water Authority (OCWA), the utility company the town utilizes for water services.
The OCWA is a regional water provider that provides “safe, reliable and affordable water to residents, businesses and industries,” according to the company’s website (www.ocwa.org).
The OCWA currently serves the communities in the towns of Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Minetto, Oswego Town, Schroeppel and Scriba, the cities of Oswego and Fulton, and the villages of Central Square, Phoenix, West Monroe and Volney, company personnel said.
“If you look at their rates that (the town) pays, you’ll see several years on there and about a 6 percent increase every year, so it’s something we are going to have to increase a little bit to keep up with our costs,” Calkins said.
According to the OCWA, in 2019 a municipality’s water rates for their first 4 million gallons used was $2.37 per 1,000 gallons. In 2020, it was $2.51 per 1,000 gallons, and this year, OCWA’s water rate is $2.65 per 1,000 gallons, according to company documents.
Hannibal Town Water Superintendent Duane Shepard said that due to OCWA’s increasing rates, town leaders were left with few options other than to increase the town’s rates.
“I don’t like doing it either, but we have no choice,” Shepard said of the increased rates.
To help save on excess water usage, the Oswego County Health Department suggests residents take several measures to prevent unnecessary water usage. A complete list of the health department’s tips is available online on the Hannibal Town website (www.hannibalny.org).
For more information, visit www.hannibalny.org or call 315-564-6037.
