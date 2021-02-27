Tough overtime loss for Oswego girls basketball in Friday night home opener against ESM

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School varsity girls basketball team lost a hard-fought Friday night overtime game 45-37 in its home opener against East Syracuse-Minoa.
It was an empty gymnasium for the Buccaneers, with bleachers flush against the wall and socially distanced chairs for the players and coaches. Oswego coach Joe Babcock called it “a little different,” without hearing fans cheering throughout the game.
“It was weird seeing the bleachers pushed back and nobody here,” he said following the game. “It didn’t quite feel like it did last year, but we’ve still got to play.”
The Bucs finished the first half on top with a narrow 18-12 lead, thanks to a fast-paced offense and a defense that created several turnovers. Oswego led until the middle of the fourth quarter, and tied the game at 33 apiece with 38.2 seconds left in regulation. After a brief break, ESM exploded for 12 points in the overtime period with a hot streak the Bucs just couldn't match.
Babcock praised his team's overall performance, with missed opportunities left on the floor likely the game's deciding factor.
“We did a lot of good things tonight. We just missed a lot of shots,” Babcock said. “We got what we wanted, but we just continually missed those open shots.”
Babcock called “pushing the ball” his team’s preferred offensive style, which built confidence and a halftime lead against the visiting Spartans.
“We’re a very young team. We’ve been working on ball movement,” Babcock said. “We haven’t been in the proper places the first couple games. We’re trying to get them to have spacing to maneuver.”
Sophomore Sophia Babcock led the Bucs with 10 points in the game. Allyson Bruns, Riley King and Adriana Ellis added six points each. Mary Culeton had five points and Andrealis Colon rounded out the scoring with four.
Culeton, the squad's lone senior, scored all her points from the charity stripe and Babcock said she was key on several rebounds and forcing turnovers with “a motor that just doesn’t stop.”
The Bucs (0-3) have a quick turnaround with its fourth game of the season Saturday morning. Oswego hosts Central Square (5-2) at the David Powers Gymnasium. The two teams already met once with a 72-37 win for the Redhawks on Feb. 18.
“[Central Square] had a really strong shooting game against us last time,” Babcock said. “I’ll send out a text to the girls to get some rest and hydrate. It’s tough seeing these girls’ heads hanging and seeing the sad faces. But, tomorrow’s another day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.