Tosh again running hard against powerful incumbent

BALDWINSVILLE — Gail Tosh has a plan.
Candidates do, of course, but it’s unexpected and a little refreshing to hear one so matter-of-factly and realistically assess her own situation.
The Baldwinsville educator and agriculturist challenged Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, in 2018, and garnered roughly a third of the vote for a total of 14,359 to Barclay’s 31,393. As an upstart candidate, she said she felt the 120th Assembly District — which includes parts of Oswego, Jefferson and Onondaga counties — desperately needed an alternative.
“We need a representative who is responsive to the community, and people are feeling unheard,” she said.
To harness that energy, Tosh made a plan and is now executing.
“We knew when we made our first announcement that it would be a three-term cycle,” Tosh told The Palladium-Times in a recent interview. “The first time, people needed to know they have a choice and get to know my name. The second time is about building momentum and bringing people to the campaign — starting to change minds, which we’re doing.”
The comparisons between Barclay and Tosh are stark, even with all things equal. Barclay is seeking his 10th two-year term in Albany; Tosh is not a politician. Barclay is an establishment conservative, Tosh is an LGBTQ+ liberal.
Both earnestly claim to aspire to lift up the people of the district with sensible policies and effective government — how to get there is where their paths diverge.
“Our district is one of the poorest in New York, with health and employment crises that are unacceptable in a state as wealthy as ours,” she said. “Under our current representation, we aren't getting the support we deserve. We aren't getting the chance to succeed.”
Another stark difference in personality and approach rests between Tosh and an unlikely foil: Gail Tosh 2018. Two years ago, she carried the nervous energy of a rookie candidate but capably held her own in a live, in-person debate with Barclay (hosted serviceably by the Pall-Times). The apprehension for conviction is gone in 2020, and Tosh speaks not only in more specific terms about her goals but in a voice that has been hardened by the most difficult teacher: experience.
“I walked out there (in 2018) with the best of intentions, and I learned from my mistakes and moved forward. There’s always more to learn and I enjoy speaking with people and affecting the community — I’m out there learning naturally and looking at how the successful campaigns do it and how to bring people to us,” she said.
Tosh’s matured command of the politics of candidacy was nowhere more apparent than during a Sunday rally in Pulaski, where she joined a number of other Democrats at the bandstand of Pulaski Town Park for the event dubbed “hate has no home here.” The event featured local speakers sharing their stories of facing discrimination and prejudice in Oswego County, sparked by a racist display at a roadside building in nearby Altmar.
“It’s not OK for fear and violence to stalk our neighborhoods, so what do we do to combat the resurgence of hate in our country? Do we put up our dukes and fight back and say the same nasty things? I don’t think that’s the right thing to do,” Tosh said. “We call it out, we identify it, we find the roots of it, we challenge it and we offer a different way to think. We continue to teach diversity in our public schools, identify marginal communities and make sure we are all equal as the Declaration of Independence says.”
Tosh was the closing speaker of the hour-long event and led the crowd in several echoing anti-racist chants. Gail Tosh: rabble-rouser.
“I’m really proud of what our campaign has done,” Tosh told the Pall-Times. “We did some stuff that really put the polished edge on, and we have a fantastic staff.”
On the issues, Tosh has honed in on several she sees as critical to the underserved constituents in the 120th Assembly District: two at the top of the list are clean water access and broadband internet, both of which she says are in short supply in some areas of the district.
“This was an awful summer for well water, and there’s a lot of people who are suffering problems — we don’t want to be crunching our way through sandy water when you have a drink,” she said.
The issue of access to high-speed internet is not just one of technological isolation, Tosh said, but a fundamental disparity in education and equal rights. She would fight to classify internet access as a public utility in Albany, she said, and businesses seeking a provider license would ideally prove they can provide to rural areas.
“I ask you: how can our district compete with the rest of the country and world if they don’t have access to broadband and can’t communicate with the rest of the country and world? If small business is the engine of our economy, then we need to make sure they have all the tools of success,” Tosh said.
Asked what she would consider a successful result on Election Day, Tosh responds with a chuckle and an adamant “a win!” before taking the question apart.
“(Democrats) are statistically down 2-1 in this district and Democrats don’t do well here,” Tosh said. “Two years ago, I got 31 percent of the vote and we took that progress and said, how do we improve on it? I needed to get up to 30 percent in my first run, and this time I need to get above 40 percent. That’s success, but it won’t feel like a win.”
Which brings us to the third and final phase of Tosh’s plan.
“That’s when we’ll really go toe-to-toe, after everyone has heard the issues and see both of us as legitimate candidates for the position,” she said. “The state Assembly is ruled by Democrats — Will Barclay is not invited to conversations where resources are being decided. I will make sure the 120th Assembly District is in the budget, and I’ll scrap for us and get us what we need.”
Election Day is Nov. 3.
