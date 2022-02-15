OSWEGO — After being approached by the Oswego County Democratic Party, Tom Drumm announced Tuesday he will not put his hat in the ring to run for Congress in New York’s 24th Congressional District.
Drumm, a former Oswego County legislator, did not run for re-election after his most recent term. He added he was looking forward to a break, and in his prepared statement Tuesday said he is “very much looking forward to continuing (his) important work with the New York State United Teachers as a labor organizer.”
“That commitment remains steadfast and I’m so happy to be a part of their team,” Drumm said. “It could be argued that the labor movement has never been more important than it is today. I want to be in that fight.”
Drumm previously told The Palladium-Times he was looking forward to some time off after his last legislative meeting in December and didn’t have running for Congress on his horizons.
With his experience around other campaigns and candidates, Drumm said he has “a strong sense of what it takes to run for Congress.”
“It requires an extreme amount of commitment, time and money,” he said. “You cannot do it halfway. To do so would be an injustice to the very people you want to serve.”
While he is continuing his work with the NYSUT, Drumm will “never shut the door completely on the idea of Congress,” he wrote.
“I think we could run a great campaign, but now is not that time for me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to supporting the eventual Democratic nominee in NY-24. The issues our country is facing are at a critical level. We need common sense back in D.C. and representatives that put local issues at the top of legislative agenda.”
