Thunder Island overcomes challenges; opening soon

FULTON — Miss the summer fun, water slides and go-kart races? Oswego County’s family-oriented water park, Thunder Island, has unveiled its anticipated opening date and provided insight into how the upcoming season of summer fun will look.
On Feb. 17, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that outdoor amusement venues could open on April 9 with 33 percent capacity. Following this guidance, Thunder Island co-owner Ron Falise said that while the park will be eligible to open, only the go-karts and golf course will be available starting April 9. People will have to wait slightly longer before hitting the giant water slides.
“I am super excited to be able to open again this year,” Falise said. “We have had a lot of people reaching out to us saying ‘we want you to open.’”
To meet the limited attendance requirements, Falise said that Thunder Island — located at 21 Wilcox Road in Fulton — would only be able to admit up to 400 people into the park and attendees would be required to wear masks and have temperature checks upon entering the facility.
“Ultimately, it is up to my staff and me to provide a safe venue, and that is what we will do,” Falise said. “We won’t accept anything less than a safe, secure venue that is family-friendly.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thunder Island had to cancel its season last year. However, Falise noted that the park was not left abandoned during that time and much-needed improvements were completed.
“We were able to utilize some government grants, the staff, the local kids and local people we have employed for the year to come in and help us do some painting and repairs,” Falise said.
He continued, “There are a lot of people that I am very thankful for. Pathfinder Bank is the one that has helped us and we are community partners and we love and are happy to work with them.”
He said that over the course of last year, Thunder Island’s go-karts were repaired, and the staff improved the golf course’s condition. The team repainted the entire park, and a new bathroom was installed.
Since Falise and his wife Elizabeth took ownership of the property in 2018, they have been proponents for expanding and growing the business. However, due to COVID-19 and the financial complications that followed, many of the plans they anticipated for the park were shelved.
“Some of the plans we had were opening up or expanding the water park and opening an RV park. However, all that has been put on hold because we didn’t have any income,” Falise said.
Not all of the plans have been shelved.
“We are going to try and open up an ice cream stand and try to get a different demographic of people,” Falise said. “On the second half of the day, we are trying to open up later in the evening for evening go-karts and evening miniature golf and ice cream.”
For committed season pass holders who could not attend last year, Falise said that their passes would roll over into this season, and that exciting benefits are forthcoming.
“Many season pass holders become family to us over the summer,” Falise said. He added, “That’s what Thunder Island is based on, supporting the community that is supporting us.”
He said that the bonuses in store for the pass holders are still in the preliminary planning and more information will be released about the new benefits in the coming months.
Falise said he anticipates the park to be fully open by late May or early June. He said he is hopeful that leading up to the April 9 opening, restrictions will become lifted and more people would be allowed to enjoy the facility.
For more information and to keep up with updates about Thunder Island, visit their website at www.thunder-island.com, or visit their Facebook page.
