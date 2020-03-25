OSWEGO — Three people were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bank heist in downtown Oswego earlier in the day.
Officers were dispatched to Chase Bank at 204 West 1st St. around 1:02 p.m. for a reported robbery, according to Oswego City Police Lt. Damian Waters in a press release. According to police, a man allegedly demanded an unspecified amount from a bank teller and fled the scene after the teller forked over the cash. Police said there was no reported weapon used in the incident.
The New York State Police and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Police gave the description of the suspect and car to the Oswego County e911 Center, who disseminated it to other area agencies.
Approximately 30 minutes later, troopers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Route 81 North. Three people were taken into custody without incident.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Waters said the suspects were being interviewed at OPD and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact OPD at 315-342-8120.
