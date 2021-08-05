Three Rivers Cruz-In raises thousands for Golisano Children's Hospital

CLAY – Hundreds of classic and antique cars revved their engines and converged down by Three Rivers Point Park in Clay for Three Rivers Cruz-In, a free public cruise night that helps raise money for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
This past Wednesday, antique cars, trucks, and motorcycles took to the field off of Rt. 57. for a fun-filled evening, putting their shined-up engines and motors on full display. Gary Schapp, co-organizer of the event, noted that this week’s turnout was a huge success and one of the largest he has ever seen.
“Today we had over 500 cruise cars and trucks and over 150 spectator vehicles,” Schapp said.
The central New York community helped raise $463 for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital during the event. Throughout the 2021 cruise season, Three Rivers Cruz-In donations to the hospital have totaled more than $4,000.
Winners of the 50/50 raffle this week included Don Helmer of Helmer’s Auto Interior of Pennellville, and Connie Oliver. Food vendors included Bella Domani, Bob Barker’s, and Cruzin’ Cones. A live DJ was also on site.
Steve Napoli, a resident of Jamesville, has been attending the cruise night since 2019 in his blue 1964 Buick Riviera. Previously, Napoli attended as simply a spectator, but after countless hours and dollars invested in shining up and improving the condition of his vehicle, Napoli now loves to drive down and hang out on the regular. Napoli recently improved the Buick’s suspension and has invested money into redoing some of the interior.
“Funny that I see Don Helmer was one of the 50/50 winners,” Napoli said. “He’s the guy I had do my interior work!”
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 cruise season saw many cancellations across the area. Local residents expressed their delight at being able to gather outside once again to enjoy the sights and sounds, with crowds gathering to watch a line of cars pull out of the field, putting their passion for old-fashioned chrome on display one last time for the evening.
The Three Rivers Cruz-In is the largest casual car cruise in central New York, with three acres of parking. The cruise is sponsored by A&P Auto Parts, Scrimale Collision, Con Core Precision, Par-K Motors, Res-Corn, Awning Mart, Cruzin’ Cones, Country Critters Veterinary and Red Onion Grocery and Pizziera.
The Three Rivers Cruz-In takes place every Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m at the waterfront field on the corner of Rt. 57 and Gaskin Rd. Anyone with questions is welcome to contact Gary Schapp at 315-374-8105.
