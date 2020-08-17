OSWEGO COUNTY — Three individuals were killed in separate motor vehicle accidents over four days last week and weekend, according to local police and state troopers.
State law enforcement officials on Sunday announced a man riding a dirt bike had died in the town of Constantia after being struck by another vehicle; the incident came less than 48 hours after a separate fatal accident in New Haven, and three days after a man died on a roadway in Hastings. Officials pronounced all three victims dead at their respective accident scenes, and police have not yet released the identities of two of the deceased pending proper notification of families.
The first incident was reported by state police the afternoon of Aug. 13 as a fatal motorcycle accident on county Route 45 in the town of Hastings. Authorities said 65-year-old Greg C. Dinant was traveling west on a 2005 Honda motorcycle around 1:50 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, exited the shoulder of the county roadway and struck a guide rail.
The following day around 12:30 p.m. in the town of New Haven, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a single-vehicle crash occurred on state Route 104 when a pickup truck traveling east exited the south side of the roadway and collided with a tree. Officials said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Deputies additionally responded to the third incident, a two-vehicle crash on state Route 49 in Constantia, around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 16. Authorities said a preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Dodge pickup truck was towing a boat westbound on the state highway when the truck collided with a Honda dirt bike attempting to cross the road from a private driveway.
The operator of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office, while the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Authorities said all three crashes are still under investigation.
