ALBANY — New York State’s top prosecuting role will be up for contention next year and three candidates this week announced intentions to run for the position: John A Sarcone III, Daniel Goldman and Zephyr Teachout.
The flurry of announcements come in wake of incumbent Attorney General (AG) Letitia James’ announcement last month of her intention to run for New York State Governor next year, effectively clearing the way for a new AG during the next election. James has served as the state’s top prosecutor since 2018.
John A Sarcone III
Sarcone, a Westchester County-based Republican trial litigator with more than two decades of experience, has held positions at both the federal and state levels. According to a press release obtained by The Palladium-Times this week, Sarcone “brings a deep understanding” of the legal battlefield with him.
“I am running to be New York Attorney General for the people,” Sarcone said in a release Wednesday. “New York is in trouble … I’m running not to focus on just a few high-profile cases to raise my personal profile, but to bring common sense back to our justice system.”
Sarcones holds a bachelor’s and Juris Doctorate from Pace University. He is permitted to practice law in New York State U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Eastern District of New York, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court.
Previous positions Sarcone has held include attorney and counsel for the towns of Eastchester and Cornwall as well as the former Regional Administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Currently he is an attorney in private practice in Croton-on-Hudson and the principal attorney of the Sarcone Law Firm, according to the release.
“I’m not running for Attorney General to seek higher office, score political points or chase favored headlines like some,” he said Wednesday. “I’m seeking public office to restore a New York of promise, a promise of security, of prosperity for our taxpayers.”
Daniel Goldman
Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, announced Tuesday his candidacy for the state’s highest legal office Democratic nomination to lead residents throughout the state in “big fights,” according to an Associated Press (AP) report. This is the first time Goldman has ran for office.
“I’ve been on the front lines as a prosecutor and as impeachment counsel of Donald Trump,” Goldman said in a Tuesday tweet. “Now it’s time to lead again in today’s big fights. That’s why I’m running for NY Attorney General.”
Goldman holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a juris doctorate from Stanford School of Law.
AP said Goldman previously held the position of assistant U.S. attorney in Southern District of New York under Preet Bharara, during which he helped prosecute Las Vegas sports bettor William “Billy” Walters on fraud and conspiracy charges in 2017 and prosecuted Genovese crime family mobsters.
Goldman later served as general counsel for the House Intelligence Committee and as majority counsel for Trump’s 2019 impeachment. He has also been a legal analyst for NBC, AP said.
Zephyr Teachout:
Teachout, a law professor at Fordham University, announced on Monday her state Attorney General Democratic candidacy. This marks the second time she has ran for the state’s highest prosecuting roll.
A Democrat, Teachout ran for AG against incumbent James in 2018 and lost the Democratic Primary, she also ran for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2014, losing to Andrew Cuomo, AP wrote.
“I am running to be the next attorney general of the state of New York,” Teachout said at a campaign launch in Brooklyn joined by Democratic Assembly members.
She is a scholar on corruption and antitrust laws, and wrote “Break ’Em Up: Recovering Our Freedom from Big Ag, Big Tech, and Big Money,” published last year. Her priorities as attorney general would include fighting corruption and corporate abuse and defending civil rights, she said.
“I have been fighting against corruption for my entire career, and I will go after politicians who lie and who think they are above the law,” the professor said.
