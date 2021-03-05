Thorpe withdraws from election, Hannibal’s Wilbur now sole clerk candidate

VOLNEY — The race for Oswego County Clerk is down to one announced candidate following a Thursday announcement from Republican Jackie Thorpe, another curveball in an already complex election.
The clerk’s office, which handles a multitude of civic documents and permits, has been without a permanent leader since the resignation of popular two-term incumbent Michael Backus in September 2020. Backus left governmental service to take over operations at Oswego Health but was nevertheless re-elected by voters in November’s election, leading him to resign the clerk’s office again in January.
Longtime First Deputy County Clerk Matthew Bacon, Backus’ top staffer, has been serving as acting county clerk but has said he holds no intention of running for office. Gov. Andrew Cuomo retains the right to appoint a county clerk by authority of the New York Constitution but his office has told The Palladium-Times he has no intention of doing so.
A Republican Party primary between Thorpe and Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur of Hannibal looked likely, but Thursday’s development makes Wilbur the only candidate who has so far publicly announced his intention to seek a four-year term as clerk. The office will be contested during the general election of Nov. 2, 2021.
“I have had the honor of meeting so many great people as I have traveled throughout the county these past few months and I would like to personally thank each and every one of you that has supported me throughout the campaign,” Thorpe said in a statement.
Making her first run for office, Thorpe told the Pall-Times she was “not a political person by nature” in her campaign announcement but “it’s about putting someone in the job who is going to work hard and be the best at it.”
As recently as Jan. 17, Thorpe and Wilbur were both set to pursue the Republican and Conservative party nominations and the Oswego County Republican Committee designated Wilbur as the endorsed candidate that week.
Thorpe says now she’s reconsidered her position and while she “strongly believes Oswego County deserves the highest level of dedication and commitment to every position taken in county government,” it’s not the right time for her family. Thorpe’s husband, Aaron, died unexpectedly in 2019 and the family has five children.
“As you well know, I am blessed to have a wonderful family that has seen both joy and deep sorrow,” Thorpe said. “As the election progresses I have prayerfully sought after my level of commitment to my family as well as Oswego County. It is for this reason that I am choosing to withdraw at this time.”
Reached Friday, Wilbur said Thorpe’s departure from the race “gives a clearer picture for my path to the clerk’s office.”
“I had a great opportunity to meet and discuss Ms. Thorpe’s intentions for the office and am very thankful for that. I wish her and her family nothing but the best,” Wilbur told the Pall-Times. “I am continuing on with my campaign to serve the people of Oswego County as their county clerk.”
Petition collecting for candidates to get on the ballot is ongoing. No Democrat has so far announced a challenge for the clerk’s office.
