Thompson Road bridge re-opens

OSWEGO TOWN — Oswego Town officials on Monday held a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-opening of the Thompson Road bridge over Rice Creek after two years closed to traffic.
The former bridge structure, consisting of a pair of galvanized steel pipe arches, was deemed unsafe by New York State Department of Transportation regulators in November 2018 and the popular tangent (also known as county Route 7) between state Route 104 and County Route 20 was forced to prohibit vehicles both north and southbound.
“The Oswego Town Board took this matter very seriously,” said town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss, noting once the bridge’s structural integrity was deemed compromised town officials “immediately began the long and arduous process of seeking repair or replacement.”
Kaulfuss said despite “major hurdles” like permitting, engineering logistics and other regulatory issues, Monday marked “the culmination of (town board members’) efforts.”
“We were able to complete replacement of the bridge with this new and improved version while having the project completed under budget and without major increases in the town’s tax rate,” Kaulfuss said. “This has been a long and drawn-out project and quite the inconvenience to many.
According to BCA Architects and Engineers, one of the contracting firms, a state Department of Transportation inspection in 2018 revealed “significant scour (loss of supporting soils) under and around the culverts and the bridge.” The replacement bridge is a precast concrete arch supported by cast-in-place concrete footing, with a span of 55 feet and a rise of 8 feet, 11 inches, according to the firm.
Other improvements include wing walls, bridge rail, and guide rail and a stone rock vane to prevent scour under the bridge as well as improve aquatic connectivity, officials said. The total project cost was $1.2 million and the town self-funded the entire project, according to Kaulfuss.
“While investigating available options, the town also made several attempts to secure outside funding for the project,” Kaulfuss said, but those did not eventually pan out.
Casey Dickinson, associate and senior civil engineer for BCA Architects and Engineers, praised the town officials for seeing the project through despite not receiving state or federal funding.
“It’s not very often that a small municipality undertakes a project like this without outside funding. It’s even more rare when that happens during a global pandemic,” Dickinson said at Monday’s ceremony. “The town board kept this project rolling right through the coronavirus.”
He said the new bridge “is designed to have a useful life of 75 years.”
The town supervisor thanked the Oswego Town Board, as well as Highway Superintendent Robbie Malone for a “great job ensuring everyone worked together” on a project with “many details to be reviewed and coordinated.”
Other kudos courtesy of Kaulfuss Monday for assistance or work on the project included Slate Hill Constructors, Inc. and the SUNY Oswego auxiliary services, but officials saved their biggest thanks for their constituents.
“Finally, a special thank you to the residents of the town of Oswego for their patience and for trusting in the town board to deliver as requested,” he said. “The town board works for the betterment of the people of the town and sincerely appreciates the faith given by our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.