'Third Fridays' in Fair Haven announced; first event July 17

FAIR HAVEN — A coalition of artists and community members has announced the creation of a new, monthly event celebrating local creativity and business owners.
Third Fridays will premiere later this month, July 17, in the first installment of what organizers say will open the 2020 summer season of the Fair Haven Arts Center.
“Enjoy entertainment throughout the village and fun for the whole family," a press release said. "Specials will be going on throughout the town, so stop in and check out all the businesses.”
Third Fridays is set to take place each month through September from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 and Sept. 21 are the next scheduled dates. Event officials said there will be a wide selection of food, drink, art and merriment at the July 17 Third Friday kickoff. Some are listed below, provided by Third Friday leaders.
- Fair Haven’s new Stick & Rudder Public House will be serving craft beer and tapas, along with displaying original art by Tom Sullivan.
- The Front Porch Gift shop will feature a special chalk paint demo with Diane Reif of Meant to Bee with Dixie Belle.
- South Shore Artisans will be having demonstrations on macramé by featured artist Carrie Iorizzo of Oswego.
- Doc Gallery has a selection of unique paintings and gifts while enjoying light refreshments.
- The Hardware Café will be featuring sea scallops over orzo with wine sauce and asparagus for a dinner special.
- Brandon’s Pub will have fine dining and live entertainment.
- Guiseppi’s restaurant will be celebrating their first anniversary, and Dam Dog will play on the deck.
- Main Street Barber is offering low-cost buzz cuts.
- Main Street Wine & Spirits has new lower prices throughout the store.
- Jammin with Mama Jo has jam in several locations.
Also joining in the fun will be the West End, One Photo, Sterling Cidery and Colloca Estates, officials said. A bake sale will take place for the Community Connection Trail at South Shore Artisans. Dinner options in the village include fish fries at Pleasant Beach Hotel, Turtle Cove, Brandon’s Pub, and Bayside Groceries.
Organizers say proper social distancing must be maintained, and face covering guidelines from the state Department of Health and individual establishments must be observed.
