FULTON — A third arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 4 Fulton shooting that left one man dead and a second man injured.
Fulton police arrested Alton D. Brown, 36, of Syracuse, on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Brown was charged with 2nd degree murder, a class A-1 felony; 2nd degree attempted murder, a class B felony; and 1st degree attempted robbery, a class C felony; according to a New York State Police press release.
Brown was arraigned in Fulton City Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail, according to police.
Fulton police previously announced the arrest of Britani E. Yerdon, 29, of Syracuse, and state police announced the Dec. 13 arrest of Norman A. Newsome, 38, of Syracuse, both in connection with the same incident. Both were charged with 2nd degree murder, a class A-1 felony; 2nd degree attempted murder, a class B felony; and 1st degree attempted robbery, a class C felony.
Both Yerdon and Newsome were arraigned in Fulton City Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail, police said.
State police, along with Fulton police, responded to a reported shooting at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St., Fulton. They discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and another 41-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
Both men were transported to Upstate University Hospital, according to a state police press release. Aaron A. Smith, 41, of 610 Rochester St., Fulton, died from his injuries.
Police have not released the identity of the second man injured in the shooting, and no update regarding his condition was given.
No further arrests are expected in the case, according to state police.
