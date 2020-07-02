Third annual My Hometown Banners on display in city of Oswego

OSWEGO — Once again, 19, two-sided banners from the My Hometown Project are on full display in the city of Oswego. Banners can be found at Breitbeck Park, City Hall, and by the hotels on East First Street at the intersection with Cayuga Street.
The My Hometown Project continues the celebration of the visual arts program in the Oswego City School District. Featured artwork was selected from more than 400 pieces that were part of an exhibition held last summer at Tyler Art gallery on the SUNY Oswego campus. Banners will remain up until mid-November.
There will be a reception in honor of the participants sometime in September. Details will go out late August once event guidelines appropriate to this age of COVID-19 become clearer.
This project was made possible by support from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation as well as support from the Cornelius & Eleanor Borman Family Foundation, the Ann Carlone Fund, the Art Department at SUNY Oswego, the City of Oswego and the Oswego City School District.
Begun summer 2016, the My Hometown Project represents a partnership between the SUNY Oswego Art Department and the K-12 art teachers in the district. The primary goal is to use public space to showcase Oswego’s creative vibrancy through the visual expressions of its youngest members. Through this action, the project hopes that students will continue to feel empowered to use visual art to express themselves.
“We hope the project inspires our community to continue to support the arts and the role they play in making our city such a great place to live," Director Cynthia Clabough said.
Participating schools: Charles E. Riley Elementary, Fitzhugh Park Elementary, Frederick Leighton Elementary, Kingsford Park Elementary, Minetto Elementary, Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.