The year without an end: Retiring educators’ swan songs cut short

PHOENIX — After 47 years in the Phoenix Central School District, Sue Anderson had her routines down to the minute.
From when she showed up and greeted students heading to homeroom in the morning to waving to children as they got on the school bus to head home in the afternoon, Anderson’s days as the principal at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School in Phoenix were regimented. Now as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has canceled in-person learning for the rest of the academic year, Anderson is one of dozens of teachers and administrators across Oswego County heading into retirement without saying goodbye to their students and co-workers face to face.
“I think right now, not for myself but for other teachers retiring, it’s going to be difficult for them not to have closure and not to be able to say goodbye to the kids,” Anderson said. “You’d love to think they could still say goodbye to the kids and goodbye to their colleagues. It will be very difficult if they’re not given the opportunity to say goodbye.”
Anderson started as a physical education teacher fresh out of Syracuse University more than four decades ago. She was the school’s first female coach in the 1970s, and has seen generations of families come through as she worked her way up to assistant principal, and now principal.
“I had their kids and now their grandkids. It’s unbelievable,” Anderson said. “I rarely look out into the audience during a fifth-grade orientation night and don’t see tons of those parents who I had as students.”
Since schools were closed due to the pandemic in March, Anderson’s daily routines have been interrupted. The things that keep her going — the kids and her colleagues — are gone.
“It’s horrible. I’m here all by myself. There’s nobody here,” Anderson said. “No teachers, no kids. Nobody.”
School officials across Oswego County are now looking for ways to honor teachers and administrators who didn’t have a chance for a proper sendoff.
Phoenix Superintendent Chris Byrne complimented Anderson on her relationship with staff, her leadership when it came to instruction and her passion for working with students. Byrne said the district is brainstorming ways to honor Anderson, along with another administrator, five teachers and three teaching assistants retiring from Phoenix.
“It’s very sad, obviously. A lot of staff members when you finally get to the point and you’re ready to conclude your career, you want to have some closure,” Byrne said. “I certainly feel bad that that’s not happening.”
During a Board of Education meeting last week, Oswego City School District Superintendent Dean Goewey was addressing the possibilities for honoring the school’s seniors with graduation plans. He said he also felt for the retiring teachers.
“This is not the way they deserve or wanted to end a 30-year teaching career where their kids go home on a Friday and never see them again,” Goewey said. “We’re sensitive to it. We think about it and we talk about it all the time.
“As soon as we know more definitively, we’ll roll that information out.”
The Fulton City School District will have two senior members of its administration leave this summer. Elizabeth Conners spent more than three decades in the district, including the last 14 years as the executive director of instruction and assessment, while Thomas Greer has been the district’s director of personnel since 1993.
Pulaski Central School District Superintendent Tom Jennings said his district has one planned retirement and is working out the details to celebrate that educator’s career.
The Hannibal Central School District has a pair of teachers that will be retiring after many years in the district, according to Superintendent Christopher Staats.
“At this time we are reviewing all of our plans for celebrating all those who deserve special recognition, whether they are graduating from high school or ‘graduating from their position into retirement,’” Staats said.
Tom Colabufo, superintendent of the Central Square Central School District, said the school honored its retiring teachers before the COVID-19 closure.
“We did what we always do and we invited all of our retirees to a board meeting, and we have cake and the principal in each of their buildings makes a speech on their behalf,” Colabufo said. “It was a special evening.”
For teachers and administrators like Anderson, it will be tough not waving to students as the buses take off for the final time before summer break.
“When the buses line up and pull out at the end of the school year before summer, they beep their horns. I can’t believe I will not see that this year,” Anderson said. “It’s just hard to believe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.