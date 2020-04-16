OSWEGO — The Oswego Renaissance Association is trying to adapt to an unusual situation.
The organization, which promotes the restoration, beautification and preservation of neighborhoods in the Port City, has extended the pre-application deadline for its annual Renaissance Block Challenge to Monday. Grants are also available for its yearly Paint Oswego initiative.
ORA Executive Director Paul Stewart originally thought the amount of applications would be cut in half, but has been pleasantly surprised by the responses so far with a few days left until the deadline.
“People are concerned. There’s a lot of uncertainty going on. At the same time, there is such a thing as tomorrow,” Stewart said. “The world doesn’t end because we go through a tough period. We’re planning for that tomorrow. That may mean projects get started later or that there’s a lot more activity in the fall. It depends on when the social distancing rules are lifted, but we’re prepared to adapt.”
The Renaissance Block Challenge grant program encourages groups of neighbors to make exterior improvements to their homes. Selected property owners are eligible for dollar-for-dollar matching funds up to $1,000.
The Paint Oswego Program offers matching grants up of to $1,000 to select homeowners to use historic color palettes on houses built before 1940.
Applications for both initiatives can be found at OswegoNYonline.com.
On top of extending the deadline for the Renaissance Block Challenge, the ORA is also changing parts of the process due to social distancing guidelines.
“We are not requiring people to meet physically this time,” Stewart said. “Usually when we do the grants, blocks have to meet as a group together in the block leader’s house, for example, and we usually have a representative who facilitates that meeting.
“This year it’s all remote, and there’s so much going on that we felt it was wise to give people as much time as possible to put those applications together.”
Stewart said although the deadline for pre-applications has changed, he foresees the timetable for selecting projects and awarding the grants to remain the same.
“We have an eight member board, and we’ll be reviewing the grants on the same timeline,” Stewart said. “We’re obviously not going to have the big awards kickoff party this year — that’s not realistic — but in terms of the granting award mechanisms, all of that can be done via phone and email like we’ve always done.”
The usual deadline for projects to be complete is Oct. 30, Stewart said, but he said the ORA would be open to that changing for certain projects due to possible complications with the coronavirus, social distancing measures and other guidelines.
“Depending on what happens, we can be flexible with certain things. … Things will not be delayed from our side. We have the money in place and all that,” Stewart said. “If things get delayed for projects because of this … we’re prepared to adapt.”
The ORA is made possible by a series of sponsors, including the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Pathfinder Bank and SUNY Oswego.
For Stewart, safety comes first but there’s still a need for the community to plan to continue moving forward.
“We will get through this as a community and come out the other side,” Stewart said. “We have to remember that we have to plan for tomorrow, because there’s going to be a tomorrow. This community has made amazing strides in the last five to seven years — there’s no question.
“We’re not going to be stopped because of an episode like this, not in the long run anyway.”
