New book on sale today charts extraordinary lives, generosity
OSWEGO — A new book by a longtime SUNY Oswego communications guru is set to hit shelves today, providing a little-seen glimpse into the life and times of one couple whose foresight has benefited innumerable Oswego County residents.
“The Shineman Legacy: The Founder Speaks” was penned by Jeff Rea, whose three-decade career in journalism eventually led him to a teaching position at SUNY Oswego and then to the college’s Office of Communications and Marketing. Following his retirement, Rea undertook the project to “trace the histories of this unique couple and their vastly different backgrounds – with all the twists and turns of their productive, big-hearted, and eventful lives.”
The Richard S. Shineman Foundation was founded by Dr. Barbara Palmer Shineman with $25 million bequeathed following her husband’s passing in 2010. It seeks to improve the quality of life in communities by providing grant funding to worthy causes and organizations. In the column at left, readers will find the foundation’s most recent announcement.
That’s the short version.
The real story, as Rea found out, doesn’t begin at a bank or an investment firm.
It’s the story of Dick and Barb.
“Two middle-aged teachers at an upstate New York college, one a bachelor, the other a widow,” he said. “Two lives lived generously, despite vastly different backgrounds.”
The eye-popping sum of $25 million was dedicated to creating a “Catalyst For Change in Oswego County.” Starting in 2013, the foundation’s Board of Directors began distributing its assets and hasn’t stopped. The list of recipients reads like a roster of the most forward-thinking and community-focused organizations in the region: The Children’s Museum of Oswego, Friends of Fulton Parks, the Rural & Migrant Ministry of Richland, the Oswego Renaissance Association and Fulton Block Builders are just a tiny sampling of their recent grantees.
It’s not just one-off checks, either: Fitzhugh Park Elementary School’s “Leader in Me” program, praised by teachers, administrators and students as an effective way to innovate within the school, received tens of thousands of dollars from the Shineman Foundation over nearly a half-decade to keep the program afloat.
These are big ideas with big goals and big money attached. It wasn’t always this way, even if the idea of leaving a philanthropic legacy had been with “Dick” Shineman for a long time.
Rea describes a church parking lot meeting, and the romance that followed.
“From this intersection, their lives grew together, forming a combination that, ultimately, worked much as two elements in a chemical formula to create that potent ‘Catalyst For Change’ in Oswego County,” he said.
The former Barbara Ann Irvine was a child of the Great Depression. Shineman grew up in privilege as the son of the chairman of the Beech-Nut Packing Co.
“While he inherited and further grew a fortune beyond most people’s imagination,” Rea said, “the self-effacing chemistry professor had no earthly interests in the trappings of wealth.”
Indeed, it came as a surprise to many when Dick Shineman’s last will and testament revealed the massive endowment forming the bedrock of the foundation’s grant-making ability. Today it’s worth more than $35 million. Rea calls it “quiet wealth.”
SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley said Tuesday the college was honored to be associated with the couple — the campus features the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation, and each summer hosts the Sheldon Institute for Barbara Shineman Scholars.
"In addition to their philanthropy, Barbara and Richard Shineman have personally helped transform the lives of generations of students here at SUNY Oswego and throughout the region through their exceptional teaching and their support of educational programs," Stanley told The Palladium-Times. "They have nurtured young minds, shared in the thrill of learning with their students and encouraged exploration of the sciences and arts."
Barbara, now in her 90’s but “always resolute,” according to Rea, wanted to keep alive this tremendous origin story. “The Shineman Legacy: The Founder Speaks” captures the evolution and growing significance of the foundation and its benefit to the county and region in economic development and environment, parks and the arts, human services and historic preservation, and much more.
It's the tale of two people who "lived humbly, shunned opulence, and avoided the spotlight," Rea said.
“The Shineman Legacy: The Founder Speaks” can be found on shelves at the rivers end bookstore.
