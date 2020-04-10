The Pall-Times interview: Will Barclay’s wild 2020

PULASKI — The year 2020 for Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay got off to a strange start.
Headed to Albany for his 18th year representing Oswego County in the state Assembly, Barclay found himself unexpectedly thrust to the top of the Capitol news cycle when longtime minority leader Brian Kolb resigned his leadership post in January.
Barclay, R-Pulaski, was the favorite from the beginning to succeed Kolb among the 43 other Republicans that comprise the Assembly GOP conference and his near-unanimous selection as minority leader on Jan. 7 made sure the 203rd session of the New York State Legislature was unlike he’d experienced in his nearly two decades of electoral politics. Even Barclay’s father, legendary Pulaski pol H. Douglas Barclay, served his own two decades in Albany and later as a U.S. ambassador to El Salvador without ever being elected to chair his party’s Albany delegation.
Then came the coronavirus, turning what had been an exciting if challenging time for Barclay into a quagmire.
The New York Legislature passed its 2021 fiscal year budget, a $177 billion bundle of bills, last week during what Barclay called the “most unique” legislative session he can recall. The following interview was conducted over the course of budget week and the day after the spending and revenue package’s April 4 passage. It has been lightly edited for clarity.
The Palladium-Times: Let’s start at the beginning of the year, Jan. 1, 2020. If I had told you all the things that were going to transpire, your reaction would have been what?
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay: It’s unbelievable. In that span of time so many incredible things have gone on and no one could have predicted how this was going to progress. It gives me great hope and honor and pride to lead this conference. Even though we’re in the minority and even though we have all these circumstances out of our control, not one member has stopped making their voice heard and representing New Yorkers the best we can. In these times, some people might fold, but not one of our members has done that. That gives me energy to continue to try the best I can.
PT: How have the Assembly’s operations changed? Is there any concern about adhering to state open meeting laws when it’s dangerous to even gather in groups 1/15th the size of the entire body?
WB: There was a lot of delay caused by seeing what the federal government would do on the Medicaid and hospital side and I don’t know if that’s entirely solved, but we got some clarity. The Assembly is only governed by the Assembly’s rules, and (Assembly Speaker and Bronx Democrat Carl Heastie) has instituted some new rules for voting.
PT: What do the new rules look like?
WB: Getting rid of the rule where you have to be at your desk to vote and installing a system where it automatically will vote affirmatively if you’re not going to contest a bill. There’s also a reduction in the time of debate on the budget, from two 15-minute blocks to now two 7.5-minute block, which I don’t understand. If we’re there, what’s the real difference between 30 and 15 total minutes? There have also been provisions for remote voting but that’s still unclear.
PT: Tell us your thoughts on the 2021 budget.
WB: We’re not pleased. During this whole process, we’ve been saying that we don’t want a lot of policy crammed down our throats, but it ultimately looks like that’s going to happen. We should be doing continuing resolutions (to keep the government open even past the budget deadline) and come back in a few months and re-evaluate. This is a budget that is heavy with executive power and if we don’t get a budget done, the governor can do extenders and put in any policy he wants. Then it’s a terrible choice between shutting down the government or accept what (Cuomo) wants. He’s feeling pretty empowered, and he’s playing it as he feels is best. We were very disappointed we ended up with a budget that has a lot of policy issues unrelated to the coronavirus. I don’t think that’s appropriate and there was a lack of transparency. But — we did work in a bipartisan manner to try and keep the safety of our members and staff paramount. That made me feel heartened that there was good communication between us and the majority conference, and we worked together to make that happen. We can work in a bipartisan manner, and I think a lot of people on both sides of the aisle realize in a public health crisis, there is a mutual want to try and steer New York through the crisis as best as possible.
PT: What’s your assessment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s performance handling COVID-19 so far?
WB: Keeping people informed during a time of crisis is very important. Both (President Donald Trump and Cuomo) have been doing that and I fully support them. Giving information to the public is reassuring and (Cuomo) shouldn’t be trying to hide anything and I appreciate he’s doing that. The only caveat is: he’s not the only member of government. There’s a state Legislature and we’ve given broad powers to deal with this. (Cuomo) has done a good job and we need leadership, but ultimately have to be wary it doesn’t overreach.
PT: Cuomo recently received strong pushback for an announcement he made regarding moving ventilator machines from upstate, where they may be not as needed right now, to downstate, where they’re really taking it on the chin. What’s your take on that situation?
WB: Look — it’s nothing about not wanting to help our neighbors. We want to help everybody but there has to be some recognition that I don’t think anyone upstate is stockpiling ventilators at the expense of downstate. We want to make sure we have the appropriate ability to serve the people in our district — not just coronavirus, but for any issue that requires a ventilator. The governor thinks he can unilaterally seize ventilators to take them downstate. If we knew how many ventilators New York City had, and if we had a clear idea of their needs, that would be another story. To come out unilaterally, with such a heavy hand is problematic. I don’t think he needed to marshal the National Guard — we’re facing a crisis and this is the type of thing that, in a crisis, gets people spooked and suspicious.
PT: How has your office specifically responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown?
WB: My staff has been tremendous. We’ve been able to keep up with things and everyone in Albany has been home but we’ve been getting a lot of work done, a lot of remote calls. I love this area, I’ve been here forever and one of the reasons is because we have a great community. Coronavirus hasn’t hit us as hard as other areas but people have come together and we’re beginning to recognize all the great things people are doing on my Facebook page. People are stepping up during these difficult times and we’re fortunate to have such a community here.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay represents the 120th Assembly District.
