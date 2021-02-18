The Pall-Times interview: U.S. Rep. John Katko

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Starting his fourth term representing Oswego County and the surrounding area in Congress, Rep. John Katko is focused on three major issues — ending the COVID-19 pandemic, improving homeland and cybersecurity and passing an infrastructure and transportation package.
The Camillus Republican, who is now the longest serving representative from New York’s 24th Congressional District in nearly two decades, sat down recently for an interview with The Palladium-Times to discuss national politics, the second impeachment of President Trump, and his priorities for the 117th Congress. First elected in 2014, Katko represents the majority of Oswego County, along with all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The year began with chaos, as supporters of President Trump ransacked the U.S. Capitol and forced an unprecedented second impeachment of the president, who Katko had previously endorsed for re-election. Katko ultimately was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment, and stood by that vote when asked, saying January 6 was “much worse” than what was shown on television.
Prior to last weekend’s vote, Katko said Senate Republicans’ argument that the impeachment effort was unconstitutional because Trump was no longer in office was akin to “taking the easy way out,” noting precedent was set in the late 19th century with the impeachment of individuals who had already left office.
With impeachment in the rear-view mirror, Katko said he is ready to get to work after the “bitter election fight” and “serious threat” to democracy — all amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and his brand of bipartisanship and coalition building is as important as ever before. He said he’ll use his role as a moderate and pragmatic voice in Congress to fight for improved cyber and homeland security, negotiating a meaningful infrastructure spending package and combating the COVID-19 pandemic, along with continuing to fight for the people of NY-24.
“With respect to the pandemic, it’s to me all about vaccinations and getting the vaccines done as soon as possible,” Katko said, noting improving the vaccine supply locally and nationally has been a significant challenge.
Katko also described an “uneven application” of the available vaccine in New York, saying counties and other local entities are not being given ample notification of vaccine shipments. Local health departments are often notified just a few days prior to shipments arriving, and Katko said that’s simply not enough time to effectively plan for vaccination clinics.
“Some states take that vaccine and proportionately distribute it to their counties and let their counties decide how to distribute it,” Katko said. “Other states micromanage the hell out of everything, like New York state, and everything comes to the state and they decide who gets what.
Katko argued central and upstate New York are not receiving their fair share of vaccines, and issues persist at the state level.
In his role on the Homeland Security Committee, Katko has direct oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which he said is “basically the center of pandemic relief” due to a national disaster declaration. He vowed to continue using that oversight role to ensure New Yorkers, and especially those in upstate and central New York, receive equitable supplies, in addition to improving the overall production and flow of vaccine from the federal level.
Katko, who also serves as a senior member on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee with a seat on the Highway Transportation Subcommittee, said a federal highway bill is “a real possibility this year,” along with more funding for water infrastructure and rural broadband. Katko expressed optimism a large-scale infrastructure package could be approved by Congress this year.
“We’re going to have very intense and hopefully bipartisan talks in the upcoming few months about infrastructure in general and the highway bill in particular,” Katko said.
There is currently “a perfect cross-section of need” for both an economic stimulus package and also to fix infrastructure deficiencies throughout the nation, Katko said, adding infrastructure spending could have dramatically positive returns and help jumpstart the post-coronavirus economy.
“I’m very excited and I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to get something this year, and it’s going to be something significant,” Katko said. Using a significant portion of the stimulus funding, which is still being deliberated in Washington, to fund infrastructure improvements would provide a “serious return” on investment. He cautioned, however, that the current $1.9 trillion spending under consideration could be too much, and lamented the lack of bipartisan negotiations.
“The best packages we’ve had during the COVID pandemic have been bipartisan,” Katko said, referencing the CARES Act and the $900 billion stimulus package passed last year. “We have to be as fiscally responsible as we can be, but make no mistake about it, we’re going to have to spend some money.”
Security — of many varieties — is also an issue to which Katko has been drawn. Cybersecurity, election security and homeland security have been some of Katko’s self-described “pre-eminent issues” in his time in Congress, and that focus has been noticed as he this year became the ranking member, or top Republican, on the Homeland Security Committee for the 117th Congress. Katko said protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure, such as Oswego County’s three nuclear power plants and the surrounding power grid, are critical, along with preventing future terrorist attacks and border security.
In recent years, Katko has focused significant attention on cyber and election security. In light of recent cyber attacks by foreign actors, Katko said raising awareness on the importance of the issue is one of the first and most important steps, but acting on the current deficiencies and allotting the resources necessary to create a more secure and responsive system is also critical.
“We’re making progress, but we’re not where we should be yet,” Katko said of spreading the word on the importance of robust cyber and election security systems. “But I think people are starting to understand the gravity of the cybersecurity situation.”
Early in the 117th Congress, the Homeland Security Committee held hearings on cybersecurity, in part to shed some light on the issue, something Katko said he’s proud of just weeks into the current term.
“We had a lot of heavy hitters for witnesses, and they all basically adopted what I was recommending and kind of put a stamp of approval on it,” Katko said of the Feb. 10 hearings.
Those recommendations include a five-point plan Katko calls the five pillars, which include a better process for vetting vendors and individuals, identifying and understanding third-party risks and creating a centralized authority for cybersecurity rather than the current fragmented approach.
“Instead of having all these disparate standards and disparate entities taking care of different systems, we need to have one uniform system application and quarterback for that system,” Katko said, recommending that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, play that role.
Katko noted CISA, however, is “woefully understaffed and underfunded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.