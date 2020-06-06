OSWEGO — The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is the recipient of the 2019 Healogics Robert A. Warriner, III Clinical Excellence Award. This is a prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The Center for Wound Healing team earned this honor by scoring in the top 10 percent of eligible Centers on the Clinical Excellence measure, Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. More importantly, the award demonstrates the Center’s continued and consistent commitment to being Patient First and maintaining the highest standard of care year after year.
“We are beyond proud to be considered a Center of Clinical Excellence. We take great pride in the care and connection we have with patients,” said the Center for Wound Healing Medical Director, Dr. Carlos Dator Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.