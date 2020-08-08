OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow’s proposed 2021 spending plan, which he plans to unveil to the common council Monday, holds tax rates steady for Port City property owners according to information provided by city officials.
The 2021 budget, if approved by the Oswego Common Council later this month with no additional spending, would be the third consecutive without a tax increase; Barlow won praise for his 2019 budget, which saw the property tax rate decrease for the first time in years.
Barlow is slated to present the budget to councilors at City Hall on Monday, and officials expect to have the budget passed by Aug. 24.
Property tax rates in the previous two spending plans were $15.29 per $1,000 of assessed value after a roughly 2.2 percent tax cut included in the 2019 budget.
In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Barlow said it was important to present a spending plan that didn’t increase the burden on city taxpayers at a time when the economy is slowing and many are out of work.
“My priority was to prevent an increase in taxes or fees,” the mayor said. “Given the difficulties we all face due to COVID-19, a tax increase would only worsen the situation for our residents, small business owners and our local economy, so a tax or fee increase of any kind was not up for consideration.”
Barlow’s 2020 budget passed through the common council unanimously without any alterations.
The mayor’s $45,659,295 proposal for 2021 would see total spending increase by a little more than $400,000, up from $45,210,488 last year, while largely keeping revenues unchanged outside a slight increase in sales tax projections, which Barlow said had been conservative in previous budgets.
The city’s sales tax revenues, unlike much of the state, remained steady through the economic shutdown and slow recovery. The Port City was the only city or county in New York that did not see a year-over-year decrease in sales tax collections in April.
City officials adjusted in real time to the coronavirus pandemic, Barlow said, controlling spending while operating as normally as possible. Barlow said the city didn’t want to panic or overreact, but took “a more conservative, cautious approach” in anticipation of the possible long-term impacts of an unstable economy and costs associated with responding to the virus.
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, who leads the city’s three-councilor budget committee, noted city officials in recent years have been able to hold tax rates steady and provided a slight decrease in 2019, and said the goal would be to continue those efforts with the upcoming spending plan.
“I’m hoping that we can do a good job of keeping the budget in line and keep any tax increases to a minimum, especially during and considering what COVID-19 has done to our community,” Corradino said. “Given current events and what’s happened, and not knowing what the future will bring, we’re going to certainly have a hard look at every department’s budget and see where we can make cuts if we need to make them.”
The three-councilor Budget Committee is comprised of Corradino, Council Vice President Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, and Councilor Susan McBrearty, D-1st Ward. The committee is expected to meet several times ahead of the anticipated Aug. 24 budget vote to go over the spending plan with the mayor and city department heads. Dates for those meetings have not yet been set.
Barlow said one particular challenge was a roughly $525,000 increase in the city’s obligations due to contractual raises that needed to be built into the spending plan.
The mayor’s proposed budget continues to fund some of the code enforcement, concert and tourism and technological upgrade initiatives of recent years, Barlow said, while decrease spending in some areas, such as equipment in the fire and public works departments, that have been addressed over the past four years.
Another roughly $100,000 in savings came from an early retirement incentive the city offered to certain employees, according to the mayor, and a reduction of four positions further reduced spending.
“Our spending is down because our level of investment in infrastructure, buildings and equipment the last four years has provided us with newer city equipment, recovered from deferred maintenance, and we’re more efficient now,” Barlow said, noting the city is still making investments in those areas but the levels can be dialed back due to progress in recent years.
The 2021 budget proposal again does not use reserves from the city’s general fund, or savings from previous budget years, to cover costs, Barlow said, noting in previous decades city government held taxes steady but depleted the so-called rainy day fund.
“We aren’t doing that,” Barlow said. “We’re truly balancing the budget, and not using the general fund to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.