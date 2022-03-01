OSWEGO — Serving a slew of traditional Turkish and European desserts, the owners of Tatlim Bakery hope to break onto the Port City’s culinary scene.
Aptly named — “tatlim” translates to “sweetie” from Turkish — the new bakery, located at 37 E. First St., delivers authentic macarons, eclairs, baklava, and even traditional Turkish coffee.
For owner Sevgi Evren Familo, a 29-year-old Turk emigree and self-proclaimed foodie, opening Tatlim was born out of her love for authentic desserts and challenges. Tatlim opened to great community acclaim and sellout dates in late February, a testament to Evren Familo’s resilience, and willingness to adapt to a new life.
“I don’t like American desserts. They are not for me. They are too sweet. I am not a fan of fondant, or doughnuts,” she said. “If we had a European store here, (Tatlim) would have never happened. I would have just spent all my time there.”
Evren Familo said she likes to challenge herself, making complex desserts that require precision and know-how. Macarons, she used as an example, are some of the more complicated treats to bake.
“It took me a year to master them, but now, if you cut them or flip them, there will be no holes in them,” she said. “There are macaron places nearby that, if you ask me, they don’t look good. People love them, but if you cut them open, you will see that they have actually sunk, which is a big no-no for macarons.”
Tatlim’s head baker noted she wanted to perfect proper technique, leading to a learning process that yielded about 2,000 imperfect macarons. Evren Familo decided to continue down the baking rabbit hole, using the egg yolks leftover for the macarons to make different styles of eclairs she couldn’t find at nearby stores.
With her craft now perfected, Evren Familo connected with the university’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to take the next step on the path to opening Tatlim. The center is a team of professional counselors who assist aspiring business owners with financial planning, business development, and accounting and legal matters.
“We learned a lot,” she said. “They were very supportive and helped us with financial information.”
The location at The Old Freight House, which is host to other culinary establishments like Press Box, was a remodeling job for the couple. Together they took on construction and general repairing projects as the COVID-19 pandemic made finding available contractors difficult for certain projects.
“I used to go home and think “wow, I just did so many things I had never done before,” Evren Familo said.
Prior to that, Evren Familo took on a different challenge.
“Immigration is a tough situation,” she said, adding she married her husband John Familo prior to moving to the U.S. The couple met several years ago, playing “Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn,” a massively multiplayer online role-playing game.
“I left all my family and friends. It is more than you can imagine,” she said.
“My husband became my only friend and I felt like it could have been (suffocating for him).”
Coming from Istanbul, adapting to a life in a rural setting also posed its own challenges.
“In the first two years I was really depressed because there was nothing to do. Everybody drives everywhere and in Istanbul you have to walk or use public transportation to get to places," Evren Familo said, adding she does not enjoy driving.
The challenges posed by being in a new country suppressed what she considered one of her dominant qualities.
“I am actually very comfortable with people. I am not shy,” she said. “Those
first two years, I could not answer the phone. I forgot how to speak. I would tell people I did not know English.”
Finding employment was also a challenge.
“When you are an immigrant in America, it is not easy to get a job, especially when you have a name like mine," she said. "(Folks) couldn’t even spell it.”
After a few years, Evren Familo enrolled at SUNY Oswego seeking a master’s degree in communication, a field closely related to education, which is one of her passions. More importantly, education, she said, was “her out.”
“I am thankful for the master’s program,” she said. “It gave me my confidence back. It made me feel smart again and made me feel like I was not so dependent on my husband anymore.”
But despite her efforts, accolades earned along the way, and the encouragement of SUNY faculty, finding a job still seemed a goal far too elusive for Evren Familo.
“Even though I had my master’s and had won some awards, people didn’t really care,” she said. “Maybe I was overqualified for some positions. Maybe I was underqualified for some others. But whatever employers were looking for, that was never me.”
Tatlim’s success, and acceptance from customers, will serve to validate Evren Familo’s hard work. At first, she was not sure if people would flock toward items like baklava, fearing locals would not be as in tune with desserts from Mediterranean cuisine.
“(On opening day), baklava was gone within two hours. It was the first thing that was out,” she said. “It was very cool and surprising. People seem to be willing to try Turkish flavors and that makes me happy.”
Tatlim Bakery, located at 37 E. First St., is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
