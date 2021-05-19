T1D Oswego County seeks new committee members

T1D Oswego County, a committee that works to provide local opportunities to connect and support the greater Type 1 Diabetes community is currently seeking members to help guide the direction of T1D Oswego County for the future. For more information on T1D Oswego County visit our Facebook page T1D Oswego County. Above are T1D Committee Members and parents of children with T1D Julie Chetney (l) and Jennifer Arena (r).