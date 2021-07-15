Syracuse man sentenced in 2020 assault case

OSWEGO — A Syracuse man was sentenced to five years in state prison Thursday in connection with a March 2020 assault with a machete in the city of Fulton.
Djaquinn Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony, in April, mid-way through a jury trial. Johnson was sentenced to five years in state prison and three years post-release supervision on Thursday, according to Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes.
Johnson admitted to intentionally injuring a victim with a machete in an early morning incident on March 28 last year. Johnson was arrested in the city of Oswego in April 2020 and charged with a pair of felonies in connection with the incident, which occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the city of Fulton.
Oakes expressed gratitude to the Fulton Police Department for “outstanding police work” in the case, noting “the fact that Johnson pleaded guilty to the top count half-way through the trial is a testament to the quality of the investigation.”
The district attorney gave special recognition to FPD Officer Ryan Sweeting for his role in the case. Police at the time said Johnson struck a victim multiple times in the face with his fist and in the upper back with a “sharp edged instrument,” which prosecutors described earlier this year as a machete.
Authorities said Johnson’s actions left a laceration approximately two to three inches long on the victim’s back that required medical attention. Fulton police charged Johnson with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Oakes said in April prosecutors had started to make their case as the trial commenced and four witnesses had testified at trial Johnson waived his right to a trial and entered the guilty plea.
Assistant District Attorney Louis Mannara was the lead prosecutor in the Johnson case. Syracuse-based Attorney James Hopkins represented Johnson.
Fulton police and prosecutors noted Johnson was previously convicted of second-degree robbery in Onondaga County from 2005.
An individual can be guilty of second-degree assault when intending to seriously injury another person and causing such injury to that person or a third individual, or by intending to physically injure another person and causing injury with a deadly or dangerous weapon or instrument.
