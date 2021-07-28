Sylvan Beach overdose investigation results in felony drug charges

SYLVAN BEACH — State police have added major felony drug charges to the accusations against a woman in connection to what’s been described as a deadly string of drug overdoses in Sylvan Beach.
Autumn R. Schneider, 24, of Sylvan Beach, was arrested Monday on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, a Class B felony. Those charges come a week after Schneider and several others were found at a Sylvan Beach residence with some showing what police called signs of overdose.
The New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team said they executed a search warrant at 2700 Harborview Dr., Lot No. 26, in Sylvan Beach Monday where they allegedly found fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and U.S. currency. As a result of that search, Schneider was taken into custody and is currently being held in Oneida County Jail, according to police.
Schneider is the fifth person charged in the investigation of the July 20 incident when police originally responded to a reported drug overdose at a different address on Harborview Drive at 2:28 a.m.
When troopers arrived, EMS personnel were already on scene treating four individuals “who were showing signs of an apparent drug overdose,” police said. All four were given multiple doses of Narcan.
Schneider at that time was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket. Also arrested was 36-year-old Joshua J. Stimpson, also a resident of that address. Stimpson was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, after police said they found a .22 caliber rifle and a pair of brass knuckles.
Several hours later the same morning, state police responded to 2340 Lakeshore Drive in the town of Vienna just outside the village of Sylvan Beach. Police said they found the resident, Jason R. Corteux, unresponsive at roughly 10:48 a.m. Corteux was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, of an “apparent accidental drug overdose.” Police did not elaborate as to the connection between Corteux’s death and charges against Schneider, other than to say the search warrant executed Monday on Schneider’s residence was the result of their investigation into the July 20 overdoses.
Two of the individuals who police said overdosed the night of July 20 were transported to Rome Hospital, and the other pair brought to Oneida Health. According to an update from state police, all four have been released from the hospital.
There were also five children inside the home at Lot 22, police said. All were turned over to a family member and are safe.
The following three individuals who reside at Lot No. 22 were all arrested Friday and transported to Oneida County Jail:
• Hope M. Croy, 46, was charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor
• Paul M. Campanella, 53, was charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor
• Matthew J. Conley, 34, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor
