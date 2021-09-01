Supreme Court candidates receive Bar Association ratings, gear up for last months of COVID surge campaigning

SYRACUSE — The two candidates running this fall for an open Supreme Court seat have a lot in common, and now a local legal panel has deemed both Anthony Brindisi and Danielle Fogel “highly qualified” to sit on the bench.
The campaigns recently proudly announced the ratings given by the Onondaga County Bar Association’s judicial screening committee. “Highly qualified” is the top possible score. The organization describes its mission as: "to maintain the honor and dignity of the profession of law, to cultivate social discourse among its members, and to increase its significance in promoting the due administration of justice."
Brindisi, a Democrat, and Fogel, a Republican, are contesting a newly created judge seat in the Fifth Judicial District of the New York Supreme Court. The court hears mainly civil matters, and along with Oswego County the Fifth Judicial Distirct is comprised of Onondaga, Oneida, Lewis, Herkimer and Lewis counties. Volney’s Scott DelConte was the last Supreme Court justice elected from Oswego County, taking the bench in 2019.
The Bar Association’s rating for the candidates is yet another similarity shared by Brindisi and Fogel. The two were high school classmates in Utica before earning their juris doctorates (Brindisi at Albany, Fogel at Syracuse) and the pair shares a genial, cerebral style. While this is Fogel’s first run at elected office, voters in Oswego County are only too familiar with Brindisi — he’s been on the ballot for Congress each of the past three elections. After replacing, then in turn being replaced by, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, Brindisi is turning his eye toward a slightly more stable position; Supreme Court justices serve 14-year terms.
“I hope to be able to use my experience as a civil litigator and public servant to continue to serve the people of our community as a state Supreme Court justice,” Brindisi said, noting he was “honored” to receive the Onondaga Bar’s highest rating.
Fogel said she was also “honored and humbled” at the rating.
“I have dedicated my entire professional career to the practice of law, and I am pleased that my fellow attorneys value my experience and integrity as a trial lawyer,” she said. Fogel at the same time announced she had been found “highly qualified” by the Central New York Women’s Bar Association.
Supreme Court races in the Fifth Judicial District can be taxing on candidates given the large geographic area and restrictions placed on campaign tentpoles like fundraising and donor contact. With the COVID-19 vaccine widely available and declining virus cases in the spring and early summer, it looked like elections might return to a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy. Now, with surging Delta variant infections, the candidates are looking at the last months of the campaign through a new lens.
“We’re trying to be as flexible as possible through the continuing pandemic and emergence of the Delta variant,” Brindisi told The Palladium-Times on Monday. “We have to be willing to adapt to whatever conditions are present on the ground, and go from there.”
Fogel said she’s been front-loading her calendar to try and meet as many voters as possible before any restrictions snap shut on public events for a second consecutive CNY autumn.
“We’ve been trying to get out and everywhere we possibly can now with the idea that we may have some limitations going forward,” Fogel, reached by phone, told The Pall-Times.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
