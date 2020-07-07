SUNY professor releasing 2 books this summer

OSWEGO — Two upcoming books by SUNY Oswego Professor Helen Knowles will explore a pair of American institutions: one brick-and-mortar, another woven into the soul of the republic.
It’s been a busy two years for Knowles, whose 2009 book “The Tie Goes To Freedom” on Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy received a resurgence of interest when the longtime jurist retired in 2018. Knowles who earned her doctorate at Boston College, said she just recently had her memory jogged from seeing an old C-SPAN appearance discussing Kennedy and his legacy — one of her many television and radio hits during Kennedy’s time in the news cycle.
Knowles’ work then took her away from the rich and storied history of the United States Supreme Court. Her forthcoming books are entitled: “Free Speech Theory: Understanding the Controversies” and “Cascadian Hotel.”
“Free Speech Theory” tackles what Knowles says is a defining issue for the United States in the 21st century, and the book could not be timelier as the nation grapples with social discourse.
“It was the misconceptions that really drove (co-author Brandon Metroka) and I to put this together,” Knowles told The Palladium-Times during her interview circuit in the run-up to the release of “Free Speech Theory.”
The primarily academic text is designed to give an overview and in-depth understanding surrounding lofty topics such as the “democratization of media and the feverish pitch of political polarization” and the “weaponization of free expression.”
The ideas, however, are all ingrained in each American and affect our daily lives and the greater trajectory of the country.
“(Metroka) and I became increasingly frustrated with people bandying about the slogan ‘free speech’ without really thinking about what that means or entails,” Knowles said. “Even the most ardent supporter of freedom of speech can see that when that phrase gets thrown around so much, there comes a point where it becomes totally meaningless.”
Knowles’ deft command of both contemporary political science and colloquial, sometimes whimsical style leads to accessible exploration of notions such as “citizens and pundits all too frequently wield the slogan of ‘Free speech!’ as the sword and shield of political discourse.” The philosophy of rockers Pink Floyd (specifically the 1994 album “The Division Bell”) also crystallizes for Knowles the influence of questions of expression, censorship and “tribalism” on the art produced by popular culture.
“Someone can be a Republican and someone else can be a Democrat, but surely can’t they have a discussion based upon the fundamental animating principles of free speech?” Knowles said, raising a question that may not have an easy answer but, according to publishers, students and fellow experts, deserves consideration.
After contemplating the ephemeral nature of human communication vis a vis western modernity, Knowles went in a different direction. Specfically: Westbound, for about 2,500 miles. The journey resulted in her forthcoming offering “Cascadian Hotel,” due out in August with co-author L. Darlene Spargo.
While researching minimum wage law in the United States, Knowles came across the compelling tale of a chambermaid who in the 1930s sued for back pay after being given shortened paychecks for most if not all of her employment. It was an interesting legal case, especially for Knowles, who says “nobody ever accused (her) of doing too much research.”
The trail led her to Wenatchee, Washington. The tiny town grew up around the mighty Columbia River, which winds its way more than a thousand miles from the Canadian Rockies to the Pacific Ocean. Starting in 1893, the Great Northern Railway ran from St. Paul, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington — right through Wenatchee. It soon became a boomtown, but its hills and valleys contained no oil or gold.
“Apple money built this place,” said Knowles. The millions of apples produced each year by the warm, dry summers of north-central Washington flowed from Wenatchee’s warehouses across the nation. In 1929, the West Coast Hotel Company decided Wenatchee needed a place for business travelers, company executives and other VIPs to stay. The Cascadian Hotel opened Aug. 8, 1929.
“If you wanted to hold a dance, or you were a prominent person, you stayed at the Cascadian,” Knowles said. She traveled to Wenatchee to visit the Cascadian, and found a treasure trove of information that gives a fascinating glimpse into the culture of the day. At the hotel opening, Knowles found, a “human spider” was the feature of the hotel’s grand opening.
“He — or she — climbed the side of the hotel, up to the top of the flagpole at 127 feet, and did a handstand on top,” Knowles said. “And survived!”
Wenatchee throughout the inter- and post-war years attracted upscale clientele and even national performing acts. One incident in 1947, Knowles said, was unforgettable.
After a show at the Cascadian, a trio of jazz musicians led by Nathaniel Adams Coles and his band needed a place to stay for the night.
“That’s where everyone stayed,” Knowles said. Everyone but a group of black men, the band found out. They were denied entry. Coles — better known by his stage name Nat “King” Cole — made a phone call and after a brief conversation with a member of the hotel company’s executive staff, got their rooms.
“That was the breaking of the color line in Wenatchee,” Knowles said.
“Free Speech Theory: Understanding the Controversies” is set for release this week from Peter Lang Publishing. “The Cascadian Hotel” is scheduled for release Aug. 17 under the Images of America publishing label.
