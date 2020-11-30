SUNY Oswego's Virtual Teddy Bear Toss to support local families

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s SEFA campaign and the Oswego State Blueline Club will team up for the first-ever Virtual Teddy Bear Toss to put toys into the hands of local families in need.
The Teddy Bear Toss has been an annual tradition at Laker hockey games since 2016 and features Laker faithful tossing stuffed animals on the ice after the Lakers’ first goal.
Although there will not be hockey games this season, the beloved event will go on. The SEFA (State Employees Federated Appeal) campaign will continue to collect money and stuffed animals for the United Way of Greater Oswego County and Toys for Tots.
Mark Digby, head coach of the Laker women’s hockey team and coordinator of the Teddy Bear Toss for the SEFA Committee encouraged social media participation and urgedpeople to use the #OzTeddyBearToss hashtag.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, men’s hockey coach Ed Gosek and Digby will welcome “thrown” stuffed animals in the parking lot between the Marano Campus Center arena and Penfield Library for touch-free drop off.
To buy a bear, make a donation, or for more information, visit oswego.edu/sefa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.