SUNY Oswego students return to campus

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego students returned to campus for the fall 2021 semester over the past week, with first year students returning Aug. 15 and 16 and returning students arriving this weekend.
Thousands of on-campus students are expected to return for the upcoming semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact education and business throughout the region, nation and globe. College and city officials welcomed students back Friday as the community is bracing for a potential surge in cases connected to the Delta variant.
“The SUNY Oswego leadership team, our faculty and staff are excited to welcome our students back to campus to live, learn and engage with one another this fall,” said Wayne Westervelt, chief communication officer at the school. “SUNY Oswego continues to prioritize the health and safety of all members of the campus community and we are requiring that all Lakers comply with many COVID-19 safety protocols (mask wearing, weekly surveillance testing, vaccination, etc.) so that we can keep everyone safe and enjoy a great semester on campus together.”
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the city is excited to have the SUNY community back on campus and around the Port City.
“It’s always exciting to get the students back in town as the semester starts and we’ll be conducting our annual proactive outreach to those living in the community and in the neighborhoods,” Barlow said. “Similar to last year, SUNY has done a great job managing the students with the ongoing pandemic and still have a great plan still in place, so I’m confident we’ll have another safe and successful semester.”
SUNY is requiring all students living in on-campus residence halls to be vaccinated by Sept. 24. Students meeting specific criteria can recieve medical and religious expemptions.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang, who has headed the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said SUNY Oswego has been an important partner in the fight against the virus. Huang said the county and college are still working closely, and noted a high number of students have been vaccinated and regular testing is required for unvaccinated students.
“I think the campus is doing its best to get the virus controlled and this is good for their campus and also good for our community,” Huang said, adding he is thankful for campus leadership.
A flurry of activity could be seen around in campus in recent days as students moved into dormitories and faculty and staff prepared for the upcoming semester. Despite the looming threat of the Delta variant and the possibility of another semester marred by the coronavirus and related restrictions, students expressed excitement about the upcoming semester.
“I am excited just to be in the school atmosphere instead of at home doing work,” Sacora Sneed, a senior from Syracuse, told The Palladium-Times.
Sneed said COVID-19 was not an overwhelming concern, noting interacting with people is important and last year while on campus she was sure to take proper precautions.
Madison Bowman, a senior from Canandaigua, said she is “definitely excited to be back,” but noted people need to be smart about what they are doing and stay safe while still having fun.
Randy and Lorna Maier, the parents of a freshman student from Webster, said their son was excited to come to campus for the first time, and they were hoping he would study hard and stay on the right path. Lorna Maier said she was somewhat concerned about COVID-19, but noted her son is fully vaccinated and she is hoping “everyone else is smart enough to continue getting that done.”
SUNY Oswego is the largest public employer in Oswego County, and the school enrolled nearly 8,000 students in fall 2019 prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fall semester instruction, which starts Monday, ends in early December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.