SUNY Oswego senior Holley elected to national leadership role

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego senior Kayla Holley is charting new territory as the national vice president of professional development at Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).
A double major in public relations and business administration, Holley is the first Oswego student to attain a national position in the 20-year history of the college’s chapter of the student arm of the Public Relations Society of America.
Nationally and locally, PRSSA aims to introduce students to opportunities in the public relations field through professional networks and career advice, while promoting ethical principles and embracing diversity via events, workshops and community fundraisers.
“Being a PR major, all the classes we go through, everything that we learn has really helped me for this position, and how to be professional,” Holley said.
“In this first month I have been able to connect with the PRSSA and PRSA team that will help to implement the different initiatives this year, outline my platform for my position and begin collaborating on those initiatives such as writing blogs, preparing for podcasts and brainstorming events,” Holley said.
The new role is part of a busy summer for Holley, who is working professionally as a junior-level content coordinator for the Tipping Point Communications agency. Holley has connected her public relations courses at SUNY Oswego in knowing the fundamentals of effective communication and the value of research in both avenues.
Serving large audiences
“For PRSSA, I organize articles for PR Daily, which is a huge publication that so many PR professionals receive, where I’m one of two student representatives. I’m also writing a story for it,” Holley said — a rare and golden opportunity.
