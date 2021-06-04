SUNY Oswego professor Dan Baldassarre finds big audience with little bird app

OSWEGO — In retrospect, it makes perfect sense that SUNY Oswego ornithology professor Dan Baldassarre would find his audience on Twitter — the app’s logo is a bird, after all.
That’s where thousands of bird enthusiasts and fellow academics tune in to the Tully native’s daily broadcasts.
“Everybody knows this guy,” Baldassarre says to the camera in a hushed voice. He’s standing in a lush Oswego forest with trademark toothpick and flat-brimmed Boston Red Sox hat.
“Chick a dee-dee-dee,” he sings, doing a game impression. “That’s a black-capped chickadee, of course. That chickadee call, they use it as an alarm — the number of ‘dee’ notes they put on the end communicates information about the threat of a predator. I’m not a real big threat, so I just get a couple.”
Baldassarre’s come a long way from a nature-loving kid exploring Onondaga County’s woodlands to Oswego County’s foremost avian auteur.
As a child, Baldassarre and his family spent a significant time at the SUNY ESF Cranberry Lake Biological Station where his father worked. His dad, Guy, and mother, Eileen, emphasized the importance of the great outdoors and he along with his brother, Adam, took that lesson to heart. Encouragement in his interests followed.
“I remember as a little kid, ESF faculty would let me help with their projects,” Baldassarre told The Palladium-Times in an interview this week.
Retired Cornell University professor of neurobiology and behavior Thomas Seeley was researching honey bees at Cranberry Lake at the time, and earlier this week described what it was like working with a young and ambitious scientist.
“Dan was a real naturalist, you could tell even in those days,” Seeley said in a phone interview, noting Baldassarre would contribute by marking honey bees for later tracking “I was delighted to involve him.”
Those formative experiences were critical as a college-aged Baldassarre began to focus his studies toward research, animals and the outdoors. While attending Syracuse University in 2006, Baldassarre accompanied an expedition to Alaska’s YK Delta — a tundra where the Yukon and the Kuskokwim rivers empty to the Bering Sea — to study Alaska’s unique waterfowl and wildlife.
“It’s an area with a huge concentration of breeding birds like waterfowl and shore birds. Alaska is, in general, one of my favorite places,” he said.
Undergrad biology degree in hand, he zeroed in on the next stage of his education: Cornell University, and their state-of-the-art ornithology lab.
“I was confident I wanted to stay in academia, but needed a doctorate,” he said. “I had the mindset of ‘why delay?’”
Cornell’s doctoral candidates complete a five-year program, and Baldassarre’s dissertation would take him all the way to the other side of the world. He wanted to study an Australian bird called the red-backed fairywren — “inspired,” he said, by a former professor’s work on the creature’s speciation.
From 2008 to 2013, Baldassarre lived the world of the fairywren down under. Tireless research both diurnal and nocturnal produced “Sexual Selection and Speciation in the Red-Backed Fairywren,” a 140-page thesis that earned him the title of Doctor of Philosophy.
Two post-doctorate grants followed funding research of the Galápagos Islands’ Vampire Finches through the University of Miami, and studying southern California’s Phainopepla through Princeton University.
“One of the things I love about studying birds is that it’s been a good excuse to travel,” he said, but all the traveling left him longing for his nest of central New York.
“All the time I was researching and traveling, I had a love for teaching and wanted to end up in academia,” he said. “My wife is also from this region so we were both trying to figure out a way to get back.”
Baldassarre applied for an assistant professorship at SUNY Oswego, and the rest is history. Since 2018, he has taught biology and zoology classes in Ornithology, Behavioral Ecology Research, Behavioral Biology, Evolution and Diversity of Life.
This summer, you can find Baldassarre frequenting SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station on Brownell Road where he is working on a project spotlighting Oswego County’s northern cardinals.
His morning videos, he said, are an outgrowth of his passion.
“I like to have fun on Twitter highlighting my teaching and research,” he said. “A lot of times as part of my research we catch all kinds of interesting birds.”
University officials have taken a notice to the professor’s explosive Twitter following, and told the Palladium-Times this week the videos are a welcomed and encouraged change of pace for students and faculty.
"I really enjoy Dan's enthusiasm that he brings to Twitter, which mirrors the energy and experiences he offers to his students," SUNY Oswego Director of News and Media Tim Nekritz said.
To learn more about Baldassarre’s work, his journey and passion, visit www.danbaldassarre.weebly.com, or follow his Twitter for daily updates on Oswego County’s exciting fledglings @evornithology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.