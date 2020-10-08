SUNY Oswego Media Summit to focus on First Amendment

OSWEGO — The theme for the 2020 Dr. Lewis B. O’Donnell Media Summit has been revealed as “On the Frontline with the First Amendment.”
Scheduled for Oct. 28, the all-day virtual event will give students the opportunity to learn more about the role the First Amendment plays in the world today.
Throughout the day, notable panelists and career connectors, set be revealed later this month, will attend classes and Q&A sessions to give Oswego students an inside perspective into the field of communications. At 3:30 p.m., the panelists will join to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matters movement and the 2020 Presidential Election. Following the panel discussion, students will have the opportunity to meet with career connectors that work in their desired career.
Dr. Brian Moritz, Faculty Advisor, says he and the executive board could not be more excited about the topic for this year's Media Summit.
“2020 has been like no other year any of us have ever lived through,” said Mortiz. “The Black Lives Matter protests, the on-going pandemic and the upcoming election continue to demonstrate the important role that journalists play in our society."
SUNY Oswego’s School of Communication, Media and the Arts hosts the Dr. Lewis B. O’Donnell Media Summit each fall. The event welcomes media professionals to campus for engaging conversations about timely and important topics facing media industries and media consumers.
The Media Summit was founded in 2005 by Lou Borrelli, ‘77. In 2007, Al Roker ‘76 became a co-sponsor of the event, which was renamed in memory of beloved professor the late Dr. Lewis B. O’Donnell.
