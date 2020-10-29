OSWEGO — Aspiring SUNY Oswego journalists and a panel of seasoned media cognoscenti convened virtually Wednesday for the university’s annual Dr. Lewis B. O’Donnell Media Summit, where they discussed a year that has seen a global-scale pandemic and one of the largest social movements in the history of the United States.
The student and faculty-organized conference — which aims to pair up media professionals and aspiring journalists for engaging conversations about the emerging industry landscape — celebrated its 16-year anniversary with a “On the Front Lines with the First Amendment” panel comprised of experts in the broadcast news, digital and print publication fields, as well as media law scholars. The First Amendment offers protections to freedoms of expression, religion and publication, and has become closely associated with the diffusion of news in the United States.
Organizers Mikayla Green and Ben Grieco, senior journalism students involved at the student-run television station and newspaper respectively, kicked off the conversation by recounting the major events media professionals have had to cover this year.
“Little did we know what the country would go through for the next seven months and how it would impact the media landscape,” Green said in reference to the “extended spring break” SUNY students experienced this year.
That extended spring break turned into a major societal shift as the global COVID-19 outbreak made systemic changes to worldwide economic conditions, labor markets, medical response systems and education.
“We feel it is important for us to hear from the front lines (of news media) themselves, the media professionals who have covered what 2020 has turned into” Grieco said, noting the salience of hosting an event that can provide valuable career advice for aspiring journalists.
Michael Riecke, a professor of broadcasting at SUNY Oswego, moderated the discussion, leading panelists through questions about the role of the First Amendment in society as it pertains to news media and general adversarial attitudes stemming from a thorny relationship with elected officials at the national level.
Affirming support for the First Amendment, Oswego alumna Michelle Garcia underscored the importance of veracity and challenging harsh social realities. Garcia, who graduated from Oswego in 2006, is an editor at NBCBLK, a spinoff of NBC News tasked with covering black America.
“We are already prone to think about (the First Amendment) as the primary amendment of our constitution, and it is consequential in the way that we wield it,” Garcia said.
One of the transformative events for the current media landscape, organizers said, were the mass protests that arose during the summer following a series of violent acts carried out by police officers across the country. Garcia noted journalism plays an important role in shining a light on racial injustice.
“What we do is uncover the hard truths about racism, race and racial identity in America,” Garcia said of the duties a journalist carries. “The idea of blackness in America goes back hundreds of years and has created a caste system we are still dealing with and is the base that our reporting feeds from.”
National consciousness surrounding the First Amendment is also in part due to public clashes with government officials over the last four years, said columnist and journalism professor Connie Schultz. “We talk about the First Amendment a lot because (President Donald Trump) seems hostile toward the concept of journalists holding government officials accountable.” the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist said.
Schultz noted there was a “moment of triage” among her students at Kent State University after President Trump was elected.
“After that triage moment, the students rallied pretty quickly and most of them had a renewed sense of mission about our profession,” she said. “Long before Trump was elected, I was concerned journalists weren’t being activists about the profession enough.”
Schultz also criticized the presidential administration’s approach to a particular tenet of the First Amendment.
“We have to look at the administration’s approach to (the right to peacefully assemble and protest),” she said. “Many people across the country do not feel like they have a right to protest for their rights.”
Despite the sense of struggle with government institutions in recent history expressed by panelists, Ava Lubell — a local journalism attorney serving institutions in the New York City area — noted issues with regulating the First Amendment prevail.
Lubell, who provides pro-bono council as part of Cornell University’s First Amendment Clinic, spoke on the First Amendment being used as a guise for the spread of misinformation.
“There is a darker side to the First Amendment that is being talked about journalists and legal scholars… how does the lack of regulation of platforms and disinformation figure into that purpose of the First Amendment? And how do we look at the total deregulation of campaign finance and the ways in which the First Amendment has been used to strike down labor protections?”
