Elected state representatives and community members joined SUNY Oswego leaders, faculty and students last week to celebrate the ground breaking of the Hewitt Hall project. The $80 million multi-year project will transform the Hewitt Union into a state-of-the-art facility that will house SUNY Oswego’s School of Communications, Media and the Arts (SCMA), according to college officials. Pictured, SUNY administrators, SUNY Oswego leaders and faculty, state representatives and SUNY Oswego students gather Oct. 1 to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony.