SUNY Oswego grant supports student-faculty research on Arctic air impacts

THE NORTH POLE — While the SUNY Oswego family is well aware what lake-effect snow, a recent campus grant will enhance federal funding for student-faculty research on a more large-scale effect involving Arctic air.
Junior meteorology major Michael Pagnanelli and atmospheric and geological sciences faculty member Yonggang Wang earned a Student Scholarly and Creative Activity Grant for “Climatology of Arctic Cold Air Outbreaks – An Observational Analysis.”
This study is part of a larger research project that also includes meteorology major Madeleine Crean, who earned the same grant in fall 2020 for a proposal on “Characterizing and Understanding Cloud Streets in Arctic Cold Air Outbreaks.”
“A cold-air outbreak is generally in the Arctic areas of the world, when an air mass of very cold air moves southward in the northern hemisphere or northward in the southern hemisphere away from either pole,” Pagnanelli explained. “And when that very cold air moves over the ocean, if it’s unfrozen, you get convective clouds, and its precipitation is what we’re observing.”
Pagnanelli, who was drawn to Oswego for its research and hands-on opportunities, compares it to the all-too-familiar lake-effect snow pattern.
“With lake-effect snow, you have a relatively warm lake, and you have a really cold air mass moving over the lake that can kick off precipitation,” Pagnanelli noted. “It’s due to that temperature difference, when you have colder air higher up and a warm surface temperature with the water being relatively warm. In this research, it’s basically the same idea with lake-effect snow, but it’s a much larger scale.”
Climate research
Pagnanelli was in Wang’s climatology class and learned about the ongoing research, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, titled “Mixed-phase Convective Clouds in the Polar Marine Boundary Layer.” The work, which Wang began several years ago had funding he transferred to Oswego from his previous institution, Texas Tech University.
“I have been researching Arctic cold-air outbreaks for years, and the grant transferring to Oswego helps support my students,” Wang said. “For example, we are going to talk about what we might be able to present in conferences and what publications we can pursue.”
