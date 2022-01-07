OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego has been named as one of the state’s newest COVID-19 testing sites to address rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state before the start of the upcoming SUNY and CUNY terms.
Announced early this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul while visiting Rochester on Monday, SUNY Oswego will become one of 10 public COVID-testing sites made available through a partnership between the state and Syracuse University.
Other campuses that will be public testing sites include Binghamton University, SUNY Plattsburgh, SUNY Cortland, University of Buffalo, Buffalo State College, SUNY Oneonta, SUNY Albany, SUNY Stony Brook and SUNY Purchase.
“We are getting creative in our approach to make testing easier for New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “With testing now available at SUNY campuses and Syracuse University, we are expanding access across the state to make sure that we limit the spread of COVID-19. Get tested, wear a mask, and get your vaccine, second dose, and booster to keep yourself and your community safe as we get through this winter surge.”
The local site, deemed the “SUNY Oswego Community Testing Site,” will open today at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
It will be opened during those hours from Monday through Friday.
SUNY Oswego leaders said the testing site would open in a section of the Marano Campus Center deemed The Space — a rentable area for student organizations. The Space is located on the campus center’s northern facing side across from the Scales Residential Hall.
People interested in using the community-testing site are encouraged to park in lot E-17 and enter through The Space’s designated entrance, which is located off Rudolph Road, according to campus leaders.
The site will have a maximum capacity of approximately 225 appointments a day and can host up to 50 walk-ins. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.oswego.edu. According to the campus testing site sign-up sheet, the COVID-19 PCR tests will be administered every 10 minutes between the allotted hours of operation.
This announcement comes in light of new thresholds placed on returning SUNY and CUNY students announced last week, by Hochul. The new requirement includes students getting a COVID-19 booster shot and taking a COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus.
Additionally, the governor said campuses are required to develop and communicate an ongoing testing plan to monitor positive cases throughout the semester. All staff will be required to receive a vaccination against COVID-19 as well, she said.
According to Wayne Westervelt, chief communication officer at SUNY Oswego, acceptable tests include: a negative PCR test within 72 hours of initial arrival on campus, a negative antigen rapid test taken within six hours of arrival to campus or a negative at-home antigen test within six hours of arriving. Students not able to submit a test prior to arrival will be required to participate in on-campus COVID-19 testing within 24 hours of their arrival, he said.
To abide by Hochul’s required COVID-19 ongoing testing plan requirement, Westervelt said SUNY Oswego will require vaccinated students and employees, including those who have received the booster shot, to take a COVID-19 test once per month during the spring 2022 semester.
“We are strongly encouraging all students who are eligible for their booster shot to ‘get boosted’ before returning to campus later this month,” Westervelt said. “SUNY Oswego will work with the rest of our students (who are not yet eligible) to get boosted as soon as they become eligible.”
The state Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported that the state’s positive COVID-19 test percentage reached 22.49 percent, representing 53,276 of 236,904 tests administered reporting positive COVID-19 results. This is a slight decrease Tuesday’s reported statewide positivity rate at 23.17 percent.
Oswego County has also seen increased caseloads in recent days. The Oswego County Health Department reported an additional 1,307 residents testing positive throughout the county last week. Of the 942 people tested locally on Monday, the county reported that 293 of those tests gave positive results, representing a positivity percentage of 31.10 percent — a record, according to Oswego County Health Director Jiancheng Huang.
“Unfortunately, this past week has been record-breaking in terms of the number of new cases reported,” Huang said. “Our previous highest weekly case count was 706 for the week ending Dec. 5, but we’ve topped that by averaging around 200 cases a day for the last six days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.