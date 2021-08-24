OSWEGO — The day after fall semester classes started at SUNY Oswego, the college announced all students with a physical presence on campus must complete a COVID-19 vaccine regimen by next month or risk being unenrolled.
SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley on Tuesday afternoon notified the campus community all students must complete a full vaccine series before Sept. 27. Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, SUNY Oswego required all students living on campus to be vaccinated before late September, in addition to students participating in athletics and other extracurricular activities.
All students were also required to participate in baseline COVID-19 testing prior to attending classes.
The Tuesday announcement came a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized full approval of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which received emergency use authorization in December and has been administered to millions of Americans over the past eight months.
In a letter to students, Stanley said “all SUNY Oswego students who have any physical presence on campus,” including students living elsewhere but coming to campus for any reason, must complete a one- or two-dose series prior to Sept. 27.
“Any student who fails to comply will be unenrolled and will no longer have access to any in-person campus activities, services or resources, including all internet services sponsored by the college,” Stanley said, urging students to “get vaccinated now.”
Stanley thanked students for “doing the right thing” to protect themselves, friends, family and the SUNY Oswego campus community.
SUNY Oswego is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to all students at an on-campus Vaccination Center, located in Swetman Gymnasium.
Medical and religious exemptions are available for students who meet “very specific criteria,” according to the college. Exemption forms must be submitted by Aug. 27.
Thousands of SUNY Oswego students returned to campus and the Oswego community for the fall 2021 semester in recent weeks as the Delta variant poses a renewed COVID-19 threat across the globe. COVID-19 infections in Oswego County have increased precipitously over the past two months — from less than 10 active cases in early July to more than 200 in recent weeks — after months of declining cases followed the release of effective vaccines.
SUNY Oswego Chief Communication Officer Wayne Westervelt last week said the school would continue to prioritize the health and safety of the campus community, noting the school is requiring all students, faculty and staff to follow safety protocols, including mask wearing and testing.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang, who has headed the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said SUNY Oswego has been an important partner in the fight against the virus. Huang said the county and college are still working closely and noted a high number of students have been vaccinated.
“I think the campus is doing its best to get the virus controlled and this is good for their campus and also good for our community,” Huang said, adding he is thankful for campus leadership.
SUNY Oswego is the largest public employer in Oswego County, and the school enrolled nearly 8,000 students in fall 2019 prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fall semester instruction, which started Monday, ends in early December.
