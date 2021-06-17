OSWEGO — COVID recovery continues to add dates to the Port City’s social calendar as Mayor Billy Barlow on Thursday announced the return of the popular Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park.
The concerts’ location will change slightly, with performances no longer held on the city bandstand near the Kingsford Bell (as pictured above) but now a short distance away under the park’s pavilion.
“After cancelling the series in 2020 due to COVID-19, we know Oswego residents will be excited to get back down to Breitbeck Park to hear their favorite big band and jazz compositions,” Barlow said.
The concerts are free and open to the public and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Organizers said summertime sunset concerts have been a local tradition for more than 80 years.
“I know I speak for all the musicians: We can’t wait to get back to the park this year,” said David Sterio, president of the Oswego County Musicians Union.
2021 Oswego Summer Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park
July 7
Concert Band — 7:30 p.m.
July 14
Concert Band — 7:30 p.m.
July 21
Jazz Band — 7:30 p.m.
July 28
Jazz Band — 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4
Concert Band 7 p.m.
Aug. 11
Concert Band 7 p.m.
Aug. 18
Jazz Band — 7 p.m.
Aug. 25
Concert Band — 7 p.m.
