Sullivan releases new book

OSWEGO — Former Oswego mayor and current columnist for The Palladium-Times John T. Sullivan Jr. has released a new book about the world of local radio during the 1960s.
“In sharing anecdotes and describing the goings on in radio during that daytime AM heyday, the author creates a playlist of tunes that will stick to your ribs as you read and singalong,” reads the summary for ‘The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive... Memoirs of a Teenage Disc Jockey.’ “It is a Baby Boomer’s road trip back to the halcyon days of doo-wop and one-hit wonders.”
Sullivan is the author of several other books including “Forks In The Road” and “Pee Not Your Pants: Memoirs of a Small Town Mayor.” He served as Port City mayor from 1987-1991. The book is currently available online and in ebook format. It will be available later this month at Oswego’s river’s end bookstore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.