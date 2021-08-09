OSWEGO – Every school year, the Stuff-A-Bus Fundraiser collects school supplies to support the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign, which provides school supplies to children in need in Oswego County’s nine school districts. Donation events are held all throughout the county to collect items for each of the nine school districts to be distributed by volunteers to families on a later day.
Collection boxes are located within the Oswego County community as well as on the SUNY Oswego campus. Supply collection runs from Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 20.
According to the oswego.edu website, on-campus drop-off locations so far include:
- Culkin Hall lobby and Provost’s Office/703 Culkin,
- 26 Lanigan Hall
- 233 Tyler Hall
- 220 Maintenance Building
- Seating area between Park and Wilber Halls
- Penfield Library Lobby
- Rice Creek Field Station lobby
- 230 Rich Hall
- Shineman Center basement
On Aug. 20, 2021, school buses will be located at the following community sites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accept donations of school supplies:
- Central Square – Green Acres Bowling Lanes on East Ave
- Oswego – Wal-Mart on Rt. 104
- Fulton – Bullhead Point on W. Broadway
- Mexico – Kinney Drugs at 3318 Main Street
- Pulaski – Kinney Drugs at 3873 Rome Road
- Hannibal – Tops Friendly Market, Rt. 3
- Phoenix – Fulton Savings Bank Plaza, Rt. 57 (* from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Suggested donation items include: backpacks, notebooks, lose-leaf paper, composition books, binders, pocket folders, pencils, markers, crayons, erasers, rulers, glue sticks, blue or black pens, highlighters, colored pencils and safety scissors.
Volunteers will distribute the school supplies throughout Oswego County as follows:
- APW – Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the APW Bus Garage
- Central Square – Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Central Square Middle School cafeteria
- Fulton – Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. – noon. at Fairgrieve Elementary
- Hannibal – Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Kenney Middle School
- Mexico – Thursday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Mexico Middle School (drive-thru only)
- Oswego – Monday, Aug. 23 from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m, tentatively, at Fitzhugh Park School
- Phoenix – Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Maroun Elementary School
- Pulaski – Tuesday, August 24 from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Pulaski High School
- Sandy Creek – Tuesday, August 24 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Oswego County Fairgrounds (drive-thru only).
