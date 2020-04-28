OSWEGO — The COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for individuals with alcohol and substance abuse issues, but local organizations say they are adapting to the circumstances and continuing to offer services to help those in need.
With the coronavirus pandemic about to stretch into its third month, alarming reports of steep increases in alcohol sales, as well as an uptick of overdoses in some areas and more domestic violence incidents, are swirling together to cause serious concern among Oswego County behavioral health care providers. The local experts are seeking new ways to connect with individuals suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues, increasing the use of telehealth and implementing other changes to protect clients.
A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) released last week examines the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn might have on many people’s mental health, and the barriers social distancing measures have created for individuals suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders.
The KFF report notes isolation, job loss and anxiety related to the virus can exacerbate mental health and substance use disorders.
Nearly half of U.S. adults reported in a KFF poll that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to stress and concern related to the coronavirus.
“If you’re not stable in your recovery right now, this is really tricky territory,” said Eric Bresee, executive director of Farnham Family Services, citing boredom, family and home issues as potentially difficult subjects to navigate.
Bresee said the Fulton and Oswego-based organization is still up and running, and ready to help anyone in need of assistance. All the organization’s services are still available, Bresee said, with most outpatient services available remotely over the phone.
“We’re here still and you can still come get help,” Bresee said. “We’re not closed down and this is as good a time as any, especially if you’re out of work right now, to focus on recovery.”
Alarmingly, Bresee said the organization has seen admissions to the opioid treatment program drop off over the last month. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farnham was admitting three to four new patients each week to the opioid treatment program, but the numbers have dropped to one or zero in recent weeks.
Bresee said Farnham is still accepting walk-in patients for their opioid treatment programs Mondays at 8 a.m. and Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and individuals can call to make other accommodations. He said the organization can often complete same-day admissions for the opioid treatment program.
Officials from Mexico-based Harbor Lights Chemical Dependency Service said the organization has also moved to telehealth meetings, and are open for in-person visits when necessary. Harbor Lights is still conducting patient intake and evaluations, and officials said there has been a recent uptick in patients after an initial decrease following the coronavirus outbreak.
A Harbor Lights representative said the telehealth services seem to have some clients even more engaged in their recovery, and noted conducting meetings and services over the phone or web can be especially helpful for clients with transportation or child care issues.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) groups are also moving online as social distancing measures prevent in-person meetings from taking place. Individuals seeking online meetings can visit aasyracuseonline.com for local AA meetings, or na.org/?ID-virtual_meetings for NA meetings via phone or web.
“In every crisis there’s opportunity,” Bresee said of seeking help during the COVID-19 pandemic. “You might have down time and what’s a better time to focus on yourself, your health and where you want to be and what you want to be doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.