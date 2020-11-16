OSWEGO — Reports of city water pressure issues Sunday were quickly resolved, according to officials.
Sharp drops in water service were experienced for a short time by many residents during the height of Sunday’s storm, which featured high winds and occasionally heavy rain.
The weather also disrupted power for some and the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo clocked Oswego County winds at a high of 49 mph at about 6 p.m.
According to Port City Mayor Billy Barlow, the water pressure issues affected neighborhoods throughout the west side and residents living near Oak Hill Park on the east side.
The high winds and rain caused a power surge to a control board at the Oswego City Water Treatment Plant, located at 30 Sheldon Ave., Barlow told The Palladium-Times on Monday. When the control board is disrupted, pumps controlling the city water automatically shut off. Without those pumps, the pressure desired by most residents is in short supply.
The mayor said the issue lasted from about 6:45-7 p.m. The pumps were corrected after city employees restarted them manually in a job which took about seven total minutes.
Any lingering issues were fully resolved by 10 p.m. once the board that had suffered the electrical complication was fixed, Barlow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.