Stone's, United Way team up for fundraiser

Local chocolate and candy confectioner Stone’s Candies is having a “Give Back” day on Oct. 23 in which every purchase made during store hours on Saturday will give 10 percent back to United Way of Greater Oswego County (UWGOC).
“We know that United Way is kicking off their annual campaign and this is a great way to spread the message about how funds they raise impact our community,” said Jeff McCrobie, co-owner of Stone’s Candies. “We are a small business, but giving back is important to us and our customers in order to make Oswego County a better place for all.”
Customers will also have a chance to win a gift card to the store.
Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director, said UWGOC is grateful for Stone’s Candies support and noted it was “the second year that Stone’s Candy has helped United Way share their mission and fund local nonprofit programs.”
“Our customers have told us that issues like hunger and health are important to them and they want to see local support,” added McCrobie. “Giving back is very relevant to them and we trust United Way to invest our donations to solve local problems.”
The promotion will run during business hours, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 at Stone’s Candies, located at 23 West Seneca Street in Oswego.
Stone’s Candies will donate a percentage of all purchases made on that day to UWGOC. Stone’s Candies offers much more than just candy, with an extensive menu of fine chocolate, homemade fudge and clusters, seasonal items and ice cream year-round. Stone’s Candies’ menu, monthly specials and store information can be found at www.stonescandies.com or by calling 315-343-8401.
