SARATOGA SPRINGS — Officials from Stewart’s Shops have announced they will show their appreciation by offering all medical professionals and first responders free hot coffee, hot tea and hot chocolate all day on Wednesday, May 6, National Nurses Day.
“This kicks off National Nurses Week, celebrated to raise awareness of the important role nurses play in society, this recognition is especially important during these uncertain times,” Stewart’s officials said in a press release.
